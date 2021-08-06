Global Event Management Software Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2026

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Event Management Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798543/?utm_source=GNW

Demand in the global market is being propelled by growing need to plan events efficiently while ensuring attendee satisfaction and revenue generation. Designed to support event planning through to post-event functions, these platforms are widely used by organizers to manage diverse activities such as registration, ticketing, floor planning and analytics. The integration of event management software with systems such as marketing automation tools, CRM, accounting solutions, payment gateways and collaboration systems helps organizations acquire relevant data from events. The data can be used for aligning the life cycle of events with organizational objectives to push bottom lines. In addition, these platforms are highly valuable for third-party event planners owing to their ability to help them manage multiple shows or events through the year.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Event Management Software estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.8% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026



The Event Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 12.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.4% CAGR. The US commands the major market share owing to increasing adoption of these platforms for athletics events across educational institutions, film festivals, marathons and other private events. The region is witnessing increasing investments in advanced technologies to ensure seamless operations, providing companies with an edge over competitors. The event management software market in the region is propelled by the presence of leading event management players along with increasing influx of new companies. The event management software market in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East is estimated to register a positive growth due to increasing number of stand-up comedies and musical events.

Select Competitors (Total 140 Featured)



Active Network, LLC

Aventri Inc.

Bizzabo Ltd.

Certain Inc.

Cvent Inc.

EMS Software LLC

Eventbrite, Inc.

Gather Technologies

Hubb LLC

Hubilo Inc.

RainFocus, Inc.

RegPack, Inc.

SignUpGenius Inc.

TryBooking Pty Ltd.

Ungerboeck Software International Inc.

Webconnex

XING SE







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798543/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Event Management Software: Leapfrogging the Pandemic for a

Strategic Transformation Pursuit

EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Effect on Global Event Activities:

Estimated Percentage Change in Event Revenues for 1H 2020 over

1H 2019

EXHIBIT 2: Select Major Events and Direct Losses (in US$

Million) due to Cancelations

COVID-19 Crisis Similar to 2008 Financial Crisis for Event

Industry

14 Major Events Cancelled or Deferred or Conducted Virtually

due to COVID-19

Event Management Software: Smart Platform for Efficient

Coordination of Event Tasks

Emergence of Hybrid Events

Growing Significance of Events to Make Event Management

Software a Vibrant Market in Long Term

Regional Analysis: The US Maintains Emphatic Presence in Event

Management Software Market

EXHIBIT 3: World Event Management Software Market by Region:

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 4: World Event Management Software Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: USA, Canada,

Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America,

Japan and Africa

Competitive Scenario

Eventbrite: Most Popular Event Management Software

Online Event Management and Booking Platforms: An Opportunity

for Investors

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends Influencing the Event Management Software Industry

Slow Ticketing for Maximizing Profits

Collecting Data for Crowd-Shaping

Opportunities to Unplug/Recharge

Enhanced Security

Increased Involvement of Marketing in Event Planning

Purposeful and Engaging Content Design

Advanced Technology

Event Management Companies Adapting to Changes: Offer Video

Conferencing Solutions while Transitioning to Virtual

Platforms

Eventbrite Engineers Self-Service Platform Experience to

Reinvigorate Business Activity Post COVID-19 Impact

Opportunity Indicators

EXHIBIT 5: Tech Conferences/Events (Feb-June 2020): Virtual/

Online Event Conversion Rate in % for Canceled Events

72 Leading Tech Conferences Scheduled between February &

November 2020 Going Virtual: Status Update Post COVID-19

Concerns - Canceled, Postponed or Going Virtual

EXHIBIT 6: Cyber Security Events (Mar-June 2020): Virtual Event

Conversion Rate in % for Canceled Events

52 Select Cyber Security Conferences Scheduled between March &

August 2020 Going Virtual: Status Update Post COVID-19

Concerns - Canceled, Postponed or Going Virtual

EXHIBIT 7: Open Source Events (Mar-June 2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Events by Current Status - Canceled, Postponed,

Virtual, No Change

Select Open Source Conferences Canceled, 14 Leading Linux and

Open-Source Conferences Scheduled between March & June 2020

Going Virtual: Status Update Post COVID-19 Concerns -

Canceled, Postponed or Going VirtualPostponed or Going

Virtual After COVID-19 Pandemic Scare

Building an Engaging Experience through AI tools and Automation

Event Management Software Trends for Small & Mid-Size

Organizations

Media & Entertainment Emerges as Lucrative Segment of Event

Management Software Market

EXHIBIT 8: World Event Management Software Market by End-Use

Sector (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment

Demand for Cloud-based Event Management Software

EXHIBIT 9: World Event Management Software Market by Deployment

(2012 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown by On-Premise and Cloud

Enhanced Internet Network Capabilities to Support Large Scale

Adoption of Event Management Software

EXHIBIT 10: Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020

EXHIBIT 11: Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries:

April 2020

EXHIBIT 12: Fixed Broadband Speed (in mbps) in Select

Countries: April 2020

Availability of Event Management Applications for Smartphones

to Drive Growth

EXHIBIT 13: Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022

EXHIBIT 14: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %):

2018 & 2025

EXHIBIT 15: Surging Smartphone Penetration: Smartphone Users as

% of Global Population for the Period 2018-2022

Companies Focus on Events as Marketing Channel

Adverse Impact on Hotels amid COVID-19 Induced Setback to

Events Industry

Concerns Regarding Integration of Event Management Software

with Existing Systems



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Event Management Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Event Management

Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Media &

Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Corporate by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Corporate by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Corporate by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Government by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Government by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Education by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Education by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Education by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

COVID Impact on Event Management Industry

Cancellation of Events Shifting Attention to Web Conferencing

EXHIBIT 16: COVID-19 Effect on Global and USA Concerts:

Estimated Percentage Change in Concerts by Events, Fans and

Tickets for 1H 2020 over 1H 2019

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Event Management Software by

Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Event Management Software

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Event Management Software by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Event Management Software

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate,

Government, Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Event Management Software by

End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government,

Education and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Event Management Software

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Corporate, Government, Education and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Event Management Software

by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Event Management

Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Event Management Software

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Event Management

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate,

Government, Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Event Management Software

by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government,

Education and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Event Management

Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government, Education and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Event Management Software

by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Event Management

Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Event Management Software

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Event Management

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate,

Government, Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Event Management Software

by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government,

Education and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Event Management

Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government, Education and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Event Management Software

by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Event Management

Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Event Management Software

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Event Management

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate,

Government, Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Event Management Software

by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government,

Education and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Event Management

Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government, Education and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Event Management Software

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Event Management

Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Event Management Software

by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Event Management

Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Event Management Software

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Event Management

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate,

Government, Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Event Management Software

by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government,

Education and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Event Management

Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government, Education and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Event Management Software

by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Event Management

Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Event Management Software

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Event Management

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate,

Government, Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Event Management Software

by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government,

Education and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Event Management

Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government, Education and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Event

Management Software by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Event Management Software

by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Event Management

Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Event

Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Event Management Software

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Event Management

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Event

Management Software by End-Use - Media & Entertainment,

Corporate, Government, Education and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Event Management Software

by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government,

Education and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Event Management

Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government, Education and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Event Management Software

by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Event Management

Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Event Management Software

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Event Management

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate,

Government, Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Event Management Software

by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government,

Education and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Event Management

Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government, Education and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Event Management Software by

Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Event Management Software

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Event Management Software by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Event Management Software

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate,

Government, Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Event Management Software by

End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government,

Education and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Event Management Software

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Corporate, Government, Education and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Event Management Software

by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Event Management

Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Event Management Software

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Event Management

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798543/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________