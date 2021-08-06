Global Event Management Software Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2026

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Event Management Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798543/?utm_source=GNW
Demand in the global market is being propelled by growing need to plan events efficiently while ensuring attendee satisfaction and revenue generation. Designed to support event planning through to post-event functions, these platforms are widely used by organizers to manage diverse activities such as registration, ticketing, floor planning and analytics. The integration of event management software with systems such as marketing automation tools, CRM, accounting solutions, payment gateways and collaboration systems helps organizations acquire relevant data from events. The data can be used for aligning the life cycle of events with organizational objectives to push bottom lines. In addition, these platforms are highly valuable for third-party event planners owing to their ability to help them manage multiple shows or events through the year.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Event Management Software estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.8% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
The Event Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 12.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.4% CAGR. The US commands the major market share owing to increasing adoption of these platforms for athletics events across educational institutions, film festivals, marathons and other private events. The region is witnessing increasing investments in advanced technologies to ensure seamless operations, providing companies with an edge over competitors. The event management software market in the region is propelled by the presence of leading event management players along with increasing influx of new companies. The event management software market in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East is estimated to register a positive growth due to increasing number of stand-up comedies and musical events.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Event Management Software: Leapfrogging the Pandemic for a
Strategic Transformation Pursuit
EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Effect on Global Event Activities:
Estimated Percentage Change in Event Revenues for 1H 2020 over
1H 2019
EXHIBIT 2: Select Major Events and Direct Losses (in US$
Million) due to Cancelations
COVID-19 Crisis Similar to 2008 Financial Crisis for Event
Industry
14 Major Events Cancelled or Deferred or Conducted Virtually
due to COVID-19
Event Management Software: Smart Platform for Efficient
Coordination of Event Tasks
Emergence of Hybrid Events
Growing Significance of Events to Make Event Management
Software a Vibrant Market in Long Term
Regional Analysis: The US Maintains Emphatic Presence in Event
Management Software Market
EXHIBIT 3: World Event Management Software Market by Region:
(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 4: World Event Management Software Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: USA, Canada,
Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America,
Japan and Africa
Competitive Scenario
Eventbrite: Most Popular Event Management Software
Online Event Management and Booking Platforms: An Opportunity
for Investors
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Trends Influencing the Event Management Software Industry
Slow Ticketing for Maximizing Profits
Collecting Data for Crowd-Shaping
Opportunities to Unplug/Recharge
Enhanced Security
Increased Involvement of Marketing in Event Planning
Purposeful and Engaging Content Design
Advanced Technology
Event Management Companies Adapting to Changes: Offer Video
Conferencing Solutions while Transitioning to Virtual
Platforms
Eventbrite Engineers Self-Service Platform Experience to
Reinvigorate Business Activity Post COVID-19 Impact
Opportunity Indicators
EXHIBIT 5: Tech Conferences/Events (Feb-June 2020): Virtual/
Online Event Conversion Rate in % for Canceled Events
72 Leading Tech Conferences Scheduled between February &
November 2020 Going Virtual: Status Update Post COVID-19
Concerns - Canceled, Postponed or Going Virtual
EXHIBIT 6: Cyber Security Events (Mar-June 2020): Virtual Event
Conversion Rate in % for Canceled Events
52 Select Cyber Security Conferences Scheduled between March &
August 2020 Going Virtual: Status Update Post COVID-19
Concerns - Canceled, Postponed or Going Virtual
EXHIBIT 7: Open Source Events (Mar-June 2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Events by Current Status - Canceled, Postponed,
Virtual, No Change
Select Open Source Conferences Canceled, 14 Leading Linux and
Open-Source Conferences Scheduled between March & June 2020
Going Virtual: Status Update Post COVID-19 Concerns -
Canceled, Postponed or Going VirtualPostponed or Going
Virtual After COVID-19 Pandemic Scare
Building an Engaging Experience through AI tools and Automation
Event Management Software Trends for Small & Mid-Size
Organizations
Media & Entertainment Emerges as Lucrative Segment of Event
Management Software Market
EXHIBIT 8: World Event Management Software Market by End-Use
Sector (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment
Demand for Cloud-based Event Management Software
EXHIBIT 9: World Event Management Software Market by Deployment
(2012 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown by On-Premise and Cloud
Enhanced Internet Network Capabilities to Support Large Scale
Adoption of Event Management Software
EXHIBIT 10: Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020
EXHIBIT 11: Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries:
April 2020
EXHIBIT 12: Fixed Broadband Speed (in mbps) in Select
Countries: April 2020
Availability of Event Management Applications for Smartphones
to Drive Growth
EXHIBIT 13: Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022
EXHIBIT 14: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %):
2018 & 2025
EXHIBIT 15: Surging Smartphone Penetration: Smartphone Users as
% of Global Population for the Period 2018-2022
Companies Focus on Events as Marketing Channel
Adverse Impact on Hotels amid COVID-19 Induced Setback to
Events Industry
Concerns Regarding Integration of Event Management Software
with Existing Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Event Management Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Event Management
Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Media &
Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Corporate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Corporate by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Corporate by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Government by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Government by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Education by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Education by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Education by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
COVID Impact on Event Management Industry
Cancellation of Events Shifting Attention to Web Conferencing
EXHIBIT 16: COVID-19 Effect on Global and USA Concerts:
Estimated Percentage Change in Concerts by Events, Fans and
Tickets for 1H 2020 over 1H 2019
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by Component - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Event Management Software by
Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Event Management Software
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Event Management Software by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Event Management Software
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate,
Government, Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Event Management Software by
End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government,
Education and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Event Management Software
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &
Entertainment, Corporate, Government, Education and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by Component - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Event Management Software
by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Event Management
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Event Management Software
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Event Management
Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate,
Government, Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Event Management Software
by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government,
Education and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Event Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government, Education and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by Component - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Event Management Software
by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Event Management
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Event Management Software
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Event Management
Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate,
Government, Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Event Management Software
by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government,
Education and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Event Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government, Education and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by Component - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Event Management Software
by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Event Management
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Event Management Software
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Event Management
Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate,
Government, Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Event Management Software
by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government,
Education and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Event Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government, Education and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Event Management Software
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Event Management
Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by Component - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Event Management Software
by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Event Management
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Event Management Software
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Event Management
Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate,
Government, Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Event Management Software
by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government,
Education and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Event Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government, Education and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by Component - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Event Management Software
by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Event Management
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Event Management Software
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Event Management
Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate,
Government, Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Event Management Software
by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government,
Education and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Event Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government, Education and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Event
Management Software by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Event Management Software
by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Event Management
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Event
Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Event Management Software
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Event Management
Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Event
Management Software by End-Use - Media & Entertainment,
Corporate, Government, Education and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Event Management Software
by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government,
Education and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Event Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government, Education and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by Component - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Event Management Software
by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Event Management
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Event Management Software
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Event Management
Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate,
Government, Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Event Management Software
by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government,
Education and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Event Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government, Education and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by Component - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Event Management Software by
Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Event Management Software
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Event Management Software by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Event Management Software
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate,
Government, Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Event Management Software by
End-Use - Media & Entertainment, Corporate, Government,
Education and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Event Management Software
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &
Entertainment, Corporate, Government, Education and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by Component - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Event Management Software
by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Event Management
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Event Management
Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Event Management Software
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Event Management
Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
