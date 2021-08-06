Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market to Reach US$8.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798521/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% over the period 2020-2027.Embedded, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16.9% CAGR to reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 16.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.5% share of the global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 16.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence market in the U.S. is estimated at US$841.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.61% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.9% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.



ABB Ltd.

Acumence Inc.

Aegis Industrial Software Corporation

Aspen Technology, Inc.

Aveva Group Plc

Dassault Systemes (France)

Emerson Electric Co.

Epicor Software Corporation

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Iconics Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Parsec Automation Corp

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Manufacturing Intelligence: An Introduction

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI): A Prelude

The Technology

Functions of EMI

Benefits of Implementing EMI

Embedded EMI Deployment Type

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Software

Applications of EMI Software

Key End-Use Industries of EMI

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

EMI Redraws Manufacturing Landscape

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence: Industry Overview

Global EMI Market Exhibits Healthy Growth

Automotive: The Dominant and Fastest Growing End-Use Industry

United States Commands Global Market

Competitive Scenario



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

EMI Solutions Garner Notable Attention in Process & Discrete

Industries

Digitization and Industry 4.0 Favor Manufacturing Intelligence

Opportunities in IIoT

EXHIBIT 1: Growing Investments in IoT by Manufacturing Firms

Favors EMI Adoption: Global Investments in Industrial IoT:

(IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020,

2022 and 2025

EXHIBIT 2: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies (2020E): Global

Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big

Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics,

and Smart Machines

IIoT-Driven Manufacturing Intelligence Optimizes Manufacturing

Performance

Primary Drivers of Global EMI Market

Implementation of Lean Manufacturing Practices

Growing Adoption of Integrated Solutions

More Focus on Informed Decision Making

Need to Overcome Performance Variability

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based EMI Solutions

EXHIBIT 3: Global Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$

Billion) by Segment for the Years 2018E, 2022F and 2024F

Adoption of Big Data Analytics and Cloud Software to Impel EMI

Market

EXHIBIT 4: Global Market for Data Analytics (In US$ Billion) by

Type for the Years 2018 and 2023

EXHIBIT 5: Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data

Technologies by Industry (2019E)

Enterprises Tap into AI to Achieve Manufacturing Intelligence

Ensures Seamless Operations

Enhances Predictive Quality

Cost Optimization

A Glance at Some Major Technologies Facilitating AI Adoption in

Manufacturing Sector

EXHIBIT 6: Global Cognitive and AI Technology Market by

Component (2019E): Percentage Breakdown of Spending for

Hardware, Services and Software

Emergence of Manufacturing Intelligence as Business-Critical Tool

Manufacturing Intelligence Enables KPIs and New Metrics

Overall Throughput Effectiveness

Manufacturing Cycle Time

Overall Equipment Effectiveness

Perfect Order Performance

Production Yield Rate

Return Material Authorizations

Progress in Business Analytics Fuels Adoption of Manufacturing

Business Intelligence

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence for Pharmaceutical Industry

Manufacturing Intelligence Makes Food Manufacturing Units More

Efficient

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success of

the Market

Manufacturing Intelligence for Regulatory Compliance

ISA5.1-2009 Instrumentation Symbols and Identification

ISA-95 Announces Plans to Extend Enterprise-Control System

Integration Series



IV. COMPETITION

About Reportlinker

