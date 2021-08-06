Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market to Reach US$8.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798521/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% over the period 2020-2027.Embedded, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16.9% CAGR to reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 16.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.5% share of the global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 16.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence market in the U.S. is estimated at US$841.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.61% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.9% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Manufacturing Intelligence: An Introduction
Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI): A Prelude
The Technology
Functions of EMI
Benefits of Implementing EMI
Embedded EMI Deployment Type
Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Software
Applications of EMI Software
Key End-Use Industries of EMI
Automotive
Oil & Gas
Pharmaceutical
EMI Redraws Manufacturing Landscape
Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence: Industry Overview
Global EMI Market Exhibits Healthy Growth
Automotive: The Dominant and Fastest Growing End-Use Industry
United States Commands Global Market
Competitive Scenario
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
EMI Solutions Garner Notable Attention in Process & Discrete
Industries
Digitization and Industry 4.0 Favor Manufacturing Intelligence
Opportunities in IIoT
EXHIBIT 1: Growing Investments in IoT by Manufacturing Firms
Favors EMI Adoption: Global Investments in Industrial IoT:
(IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020,
2022 and 2025
EXHIBIT 2: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies (2020E): Global
Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big
Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics,
and Smart Machines
IIoT-Driven Manufacturing Intelligence Optimizes Manufacturing
Performance
Primary Drivers of Global EMI Market
Implementation of Lean Manufacturing Practices
Growing Adoption of Integrated Solutions
More Focus on Informed Decision Making
Need to Overcome Performance Variability
Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based EMI Solutions
EXHIBIT 3: Global Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$
Billion) by Segment for the Years 2018E, 2022F and 2024F
Adoption of Big Data Analytics and Cloud Software to Impel EMI
Market
EXHIBIT 4: Global Market for Data Analytics (In US$ Billion) by
Type for the Years 2018 and 2023
EXHIBIT 5: Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data
Technologies by Industry (2019E)
Enterprises Tap into AI to Achieve Manufacturing Intelligence
Ensures Seamless Operations
Enhances Predictive Quality
Cost Optimization
A Glance at Some Major Technologies Facilitating AI Adoption in
Manufacturing Sector
EXHIBIT 6: Global Cognitive and AI Technology Market by
Component (2019E): Percentage Breakdown of Spending for
Hardware, Services and Software
Emergence of Manufacturing Intelligence as Business-Critical Tool
Manufacturing Intelligence Enables KPIs and New Metrics
Overall Throughput Effectiveness
Manufacturing Cycle Time
Overall Equipment Effectiveness
Perfect Order Performance
Production Yield Rate
Return Material Authorizations
Progress in Business Analytics Fuels Adoption of Manufacturing
Business Intelligence
Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence for Pharmaceutical Industry
Manufacturing Intelligence Makes Food Manufacturing Units More
Efficient
Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success of
the Market
Manufacturing Intelligence for Regulatory Compliance
ISA5.1-2009 Instrumentation Symbols and Identification
ISA-95 Announces Plans to Extend Enterprise-Control System
Integration Series
