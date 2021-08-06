Global Energy-as-a-Service Market to Reach $88.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Energy-as-a-Service Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798500/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$88.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Energy Supply, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$37.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Operation & Maintenance segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Energy-as-a-Service market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR.



Energy Efficiency & Optimization Segment to Record 10.1% CAGR



In the global Energy Efficiency & Optimization segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors



Alpiq

Bernhard Energy Solutions

Centrica Business Solutions

EDF Renewable Energy

Edison Energy, LLC

Enel X

Enertika

Engie

Entegrity

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc

Johnson Controls International plc

Noresco

Ørsted A/S

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Veolia Environnement S.A

Wendel Energy Services







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Causes Unprecedented Damage to Global Energy Sector

EXHIBIT 1: A World in the Midst of a Pandemic Throws Energy

Demand into Crisis & Leaves Energy Investments in Shambles:

Percentage Share of Energy Use Impacted by Lockdowns

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

EXHIBIT 2: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Temporary

Weakness into EaaS Market

EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

An Introduction to Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS)

EXHIBIT 4: Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of

Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020,

2030 and 2040

Energy-as-a-Service: Objectives

Key Drivers Propelling the EaaS Market

Energy-as-a-Service: Heralding a New Era of Efficient, Green

Electricity Generation

Energy-as-a-Service: Achievements, Limitations and Future

Possibilities

Energy Suppy - The Largest Service Segment

Rise in Energy Needs Propels EaaS in Commercial Sector

Regional Market Analysis: Developed Regions Reign Supreme

EXHIBIT 5: World Energy-as-a-Service Market by Region (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and

Developing Regions

What Increased Competition Could do to Overall Energy Costs for

End-users?



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Energy-as-a-Service, Potential Model for Energy and Cost

Savings, Conjures Up Disruptions in Delivery and Consumption

Patterns

Going Beyond Commoditization

Embracing the Service Model

Energy-as-a-Service Model Allows Clients to Tap Assets with

Minimal Investment

EXHIBIT 6: Global Investments in Electricity Networks and

Storage (In US$ Billion): 2000, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2019

EaaS Emerges as the Next Big Outsourcing Trend

EaaS Solutions allow Manufacturing Companies Resume Operations

Easily Post Lockdowns

EaaS Model Ensures Sustained Affordability for Commercial Sector

Energy Utilities Bet on Energy-as-a-Service to Prevent Collapse

and Stay Relevant

Companies Eye EaaS to Optimize Energy Usage

Energy-as-a-Service Paradigm for Micro-Grid Hosts

Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Lucrative

Opportunities

Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for EaaS

EXHIBIT 7: Global Spend on Smart Grid Technologies by Region:

(2014, 2017 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Cumulative

Spending for Asia-Pacific (incl. China), Europe, Latin

America, and North America

Growing Investments on Smart Cities Fuel EaaS Market

EXHIBIT 8: Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic

Region (2025E)

Increased Opportunity in Renewable Energy Space

EXHIBIT 9: Global Wind and Solar Installed Capacity (GW) for

the Years 2011, 2017, 2020 and 2022

Solar-as-a-Service to Promote Renewable Energy

Demographic and Urbanization Trends Aid Market Growth

EXHIBIT 10: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

EXHIBIT 11: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Key Considerations in Overcoming Constraints and Challenges

Resilience: Innovative Approaches to Existing Challenges

Sustainability Challenges



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 33

