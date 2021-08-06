Global Energy-as-a-Service Market to Reach $88.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Energy-as-a-Service Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798500/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$88.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Energy Supply, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$37.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Operation & Maintenance segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Energy-as-a-Service market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR.
Energy Efficiency & Optimization Segment to Record 10.1% CAGR
In the global Energy Efficiency & Optimization segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.4 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)
- Alpiq
- Bernhard Energy Solutions
- Centrica Business Solutions
- EDF Renewable Energy
- Edison Energy, LLC
- Enel X
- Enertika
- Engie
- Entegrity
- General Electric
- Honeywell International Inc
- Johnson Controls International plc
- Noresco
- Ørsted A/S
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens AG
- Veolia Environnement S.A
- Wendel Energy Services
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Causes Unprecedented Damage to Global Energy Sector
EXHIBIT 1: A World in the Midst of a Pandemic Throws Energy
Demand into Crisis & Leaves Energy Investments in Shambles:
Percentage Share of Energy Use Impacted by Lockdowns
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
EXHIBIT 2: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Temporary
Weakness into EaaS Market
EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
An Introduction to Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS)
EXHIBIT 4: Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of
Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020,
2030 and 2040
Energy-as-a-Service: Objectives
Key Drivers Propelling the EaaS Market
Energy-as-a-Service: Heralding a New Era of Efficient, Green
Electricity Generation
Energy-as-a-Service: Achievements, Limitations and Future
Possibilities
Energy Suppy - The Largest Service Segment
Rise in Energy Needs Propels EaaS in Commercial Sector
Regional Market Analysis: Developed Regions Reign Supreme
EXHIBIT 5: World Energy-as-a-Service Market by Region (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and
Developing Regions
What Increased Competition Could do to Overall Energy Costs for
End-users?
Energy-as-a-Service, Potential Model for Energy and Cost
Savings, Conjures Up Disruptions in Delivery and Consumption
Patterns
Going Beyond Commoditization
Embracing the Service Model
Energy-as-a-Service Model Allows Clients to Tap Assets with
Minimal Investment
EXHIBIT 6: Global Investments in Electricity Networks and
Storage (In US$ Billion): 2000, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2019
EaaS Emerges as the Next Big Outsourcing Trend
EaaS Solutions allow Manufacturing Companies Resume Operations
Easily Post Lockdowns
EaaS Model Ensures Sustained Affordability for Commercial Sector
Energy Utilities Bet on Energy-as-a-Service to Prevent Collapse
and Stay Relevant
Companies Eye EaaS to Optimize Energy Usage
Energy-as-a-Service Paradigm for Micro-Grid Hosts
Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Lucrative
Opportunities
Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for EaaS
EXHIBIT 7: Global Spend on Smart Grid Technologies by Region:
(2014, 2017 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Cumulative
Spending for Asia-Pacific (incl. China), Europe, Latin
America, and North America
Growing Investments on Smart Cities Fuel EaaS Market
EXHIBIT 8: Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic
Region (2025E)
Increased Opportunity in Renewable Energy Space
EXHIBIT 9: Global Wind and Solar Installed Capacity (GW) for
the Years 2011, 2017, 2020 and 2022
Solar-as-a-Service to Promote Renewable Energy
Demographic and Urbanization Trends Aid Market Growth
EXHIBIT 10: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
EXHIBIT 11: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Key Considerations in Overcoming Constraints and Challenges
Resilience: Innovative Approaches to Existing Challenges
Sustainability Challenges
