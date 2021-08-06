Global Electrosurgery Market to Reach US$6.3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electrosurgery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798480/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Generators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Argon & Smoke Management Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.5% share of the global Electrosurgery market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Electrosurgery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.42% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Instruments & Accessories Segment Corners a 44.9% Share in 2020



In the global Instruments & Accessories segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$700.4 Million by the year 2027.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

The Promise of Faster, Non-Toxic, Low Cost Surgeries Continues

to Fuel Growth in the Global Electrosurgery Market

Electrosurgical Market Led by Instruments & Accessories

General Surgeries: The Largest Segment in the Electrosurgery

Market

Developed Regions Lead, Asian Economies to Spearhead Future

Growth in Electrosurgery Market

Competition

EXHIBIT 1: Global Electrosurgical Devices Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Players for 2019E

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Shift towards Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drives Demand for

Electrosurgery Devices

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth

Age-Related Health Implications Necessitate Surgical

Interventions, Fuel Demand for Electrosurgical Devices

EXHIBIT 2: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of

Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

EXHIBIT 3: Life Expectancy at Birth for Select Countries in

Number of Years

Technology Advancements Boost Growth Prospects

Monopolar Electrosurgery Market: Rising Demand for Disposable

Low Volume, High Value Products Spurs Growth

EXHIBIT 4: Global Monopolar Electrosurgical Instruments Market

Share Breakdown by Type for 2019

Bipolar Electrosurgical Devices Market Benefits from the Steady

Shift towards Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Electrosurgical Generators Market: An Overview

Innovations in Electrosurgical Generators

Digital Electrosurgical Generators Enhance Effectiveness of

Surgeries

Rapid Increase in Electrosurgery Procedures Fuels Demand for

Electrosurgery Accessories

EXHIBIT 5: Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type

(2018)

Table : Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in

Select Countries

Increasing Acceptance of Aesthetic Procedures Spurs Use of

Electrosurgery Devices

EXHIBIT 6: Global Cosmetic Surgery Market: Breakdown of Number

of Cosmetic Surgical Procedures in Select Countries for 2017

EXHIBIT 7: World?s Top Eight Countries for Cosmetic Surgical

Procedures: 2017

Rising Use of Electrosurgery Technique in Dermatological

Surgery Augurs Well for Electrosurgery Device market

Electrosurgical Products for Argon Plasma Coagulation:

Benefiting from Enhanced Performance Efficiency

Select Applications of Argon Plasma Coagulation by Treatment

Discipline

Advancements in Argon Enhancement Systems

Applications of Electrosurgical Devices in Gynecologic Procedures

Risk of Burns with Electrosurgery Devices: A Major Issue

Surgical Smoke from Electrosurgical Tools (ESTs): Adverse

Impact on Quality of Work Environment

ELECTROSURGERY: AN INTRODUCTION

Types of Electrosurgical Electrode Configurations

History of Electrosurgery

Key Electrosurgical Waveforms and Modalities

Electrosurgery Delivery Techniques

Electrosurgical Generator or Electrosurgical Unit (ESU)



