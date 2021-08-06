Global Electrosurgery Market to Reach US$6.3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electrosurgery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798480/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Generators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Argon & Smoke Management Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.5% share of the global Electrosurgery market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Electrosurgery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.42% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Instruments & Accessories Segment Corners a 44.9% Share in 2020
In the global Instruments & Accessories segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$700.4 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 94 Featured)
- Applied Medical Resources Corporation
- ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Bowa-Electronic GmbH & Co. KG
- CONMED Corporation
- Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH
- Ethicon US, LLC
- Medtronic Plc
- Olympus Corporation
- Smith & Nephew, Plc
- Symmetry Surgical, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
The Promise of Faster, Non-Toxic, Low Cost Surgeries Continues
to Fuel Growth in the Global Electrosurgery Market
Electrosurgical Market Led by Instruments & Accessories
General Surgeries: The Largest Segment in the Electrosurgery
Market
Developed Regions Lead, Asian Economies to Spearhead Future
Growth in Electrosurgery Market
Competition
EXHIBIT 1: Global Electrosurgical Devices Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Players for 2019E
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Shift towards Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drives Demand for
Electrosurgery Devices
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth
Age-Related Health Implications Necessitate Surgical
Interventions, Fuel Demand for Electrosurgical Devices
EXHIBIT 2: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of
Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
EXHIBIT 3: Life Expectancy at Birth for Select Countries in
Number of Years
Technology Advancements Boost Growth Prospects
Monopolar Electrosurgery Market: Rising Demand for Disposable
Low Volume, High Value Products Spurs Growth
EXHIBIT 4: Global Monopolar Electrosurgical Instruments Market
Share Breakdown by Type for 2019
Bipolar Electrosurgical Devices Market Benefits from the Steady
Shift towards Minimally Invasive Surgeries
Electrosurgical Generators Market: An Overview
Innovations in Electrosurgical Generators
Digital Electrosurgical Generators Enhance Effectiveness of
Surgeries
Rapid Increase in Electrosurgery Procedures Fuels Demand for
Electrosurgery Accessories
EXHIBIT 5: Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type
(2018)
Table : Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in
Select Countries
Increasing Acceptance of Aesthetic Procedures Spurs Use of
Electrosurgery Devices
EXHIBIT 6: Global Cosmetic Surgery Market: Breakdown of Number
of Cosmetic Surgical Procedures in Select Countries for 2017
EXHIBIT 7: World?s Top Eight Countries for Cosmetic Surgical
Procedures: 2017
Rising Use of Electrosurgery Technique in Dermatological
Surgery Augurs Well for Electrosurgery Device market
Electrosurgical Products for Argon Plasma Coagulation:
Benefiting from Enhanced Performance Efficiency
Select Applications of Argon Plasma Coagulation by Treatment
Discipline
Advancements in Argon Enhancement Systems
Applications of Electrosurgical Devices in Gynecologic Procedures
Risk of Burns with Electrosurgery Devices: A Major Issue
Surgical Smoke from Electrosurgical Tools (ESTs): Adverse
Impact on Quality of Work Environment
ELECTROSURGERY: AN INTRODUCTION
Types of Electrosurgical Electrode Configurations
History of Electrosurgery
Key Electrosurgical Waveforms and Modalities
Electrosurgery Delivery Techniques
Electrosurgical Generator or Electrosurgical Unit (ESU)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrosurgery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Electrosurgery by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Generators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Generators by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Generators by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Instruments &
Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Instruments & Accessories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Instruments &
Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Argon & Smoke
Management Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Argon & Smoke Management
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Argon & Smoke
Management Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for General Surgeries
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for General Surgeries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for General Surgeries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Gynecological
Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Gynecological Surgeries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Gynecological Surgeries
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Urological
Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Urological Surgeries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Urological Surgeries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic
Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Orthopedic Surgeries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Surgeries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Cardiovascular
Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Cardiovascular Surgeries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular
Surgeries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Surgeries
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Surgeries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Surgeries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Electrosurgery by
Product - Generators, Instruments & Accessories and Argon &
Smoke Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Electrosurgery by Product -
Generators, Instruments & Accessories and Argon & Smoke
Management Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgery by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Generators,
Instruments & Accessories and Argon & Smoke Management Systems
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Electrosurgery by
Surgery Type - General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries,
Urological Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular
Surgeries and Other Surgeries - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Electrosurgery by Surgery
Type - General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Urological
Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries and
Other Surgeries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgery by Surgery
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries and Other
Surgeries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Electrosurgery
by Product - Generators, Instruments & Accessories and Argon &
Smoke Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Electrosurgery by Product -
Generators, Instruments & Accessories and Argon & Smoke
Management Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgery by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Generators,
Instruments & Accessories and Argon & Smoke Management Systems
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Electrosurgery
by Surgery Type - General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries,
Urological Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular
Surgeries and Other Surgeries - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Electrosurgery by Surgery
Type - General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Urological
Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries and
Other Surgeries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgery by
Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries and Other
Surgeries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Electrosurgery by
Product - Generators, Instruments & Accessories and Argon &
Smoke Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Electrosurgery by Product -
Generators, Instruments & Accessories and Argon & Smoke
Management Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgery by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Generators,
Instruments & Accessories and Argon & Smoke Management Systems
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Electrosurgery by
Surgery Type - General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries,
Urological Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular
Surgeries and Other Surgeries - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Electrosurgery by Surgery
Type - General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Urological
Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries and
Other Surgeries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgery by
Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries and Other
Surgeries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Electrosurgery by
Product - Generators, Instruments & Accessories and Argon &
Smoke Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Electrosurgery by Product -
Generators, Instruments & Accessories and Argon & Smoke
Management Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgery by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Generators,
Instruments & Accessories and Argon & Smoke Management Systems
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Electrosurgery by
Surgery Type - General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries,
Urological Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular
Surgeries and Other Surgeries - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Electrosurgery by Surgery
Type - General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Urological
Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries and
Other Surgeries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgery by
Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries and Other
Surgeries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Electrosurgery
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Electrosurgery by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Electrosurgery
by Product - Generators, Instruments & Accessories and Argon &
Smoke Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Electrosurgery by Product -
Generators, Instruments & Accessories and Argon & Smoke
Management Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgery by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Generators,
Instruments & Accessories and Argon & Smoke Management Systems
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Electrosurgery
by Surgery Type - General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries,
Urological Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular
Surgeries and Other Surgeries - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Electrosurgery by Surgery
Type - General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Urological
Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries and
Other Surgeries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgery by
Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries and Other
Surgeries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Electrosurgery
by Product - Generators, Instruments & Accessories and Argon &
Smoke Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Electrosurgery by Product -
Generators, Instruments & Accessories and Argon & Smoke
Management Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgery by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Generators,
Instruments & Accessories and Argon & Smoke Management Systems
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Electrosurgery
by Surgery Type - General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries,
Urological Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular
Surgeries and Other Surgeries - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Electrosurgery by Surgery
Type - General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Urological
Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries and
Other Surgeries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgery by
Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries and Other
Surgeries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Electrosurgery
by Product - Generators, Instruments & Accessories and Argon &
Smoke Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Electrosurgery by Product -
Generators, Instruments & Accessories and Argon & Smoke
Management Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgery by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Generators,
Instruments & Accessories and Argon & Smoke Management Systems
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Electrosurgery
by Surgery Type - General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries,
Urological Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular
Surgeries and Other Surgeries - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Electrosurgery by Surgery
Type - General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Urological
Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries and
Other Surgeries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgery by
Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries and Other
Surgeries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Electrosurgery by
Product - Generators, Instruments & Accessories and Argon &
Smoke Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Electrosurgery by Product -
Generators, Instruments & Accessories and Argon & Smoke
Management Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgery by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Generators,
Instruments & Accessories and Argon & Smoke Management Systems
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Electrosurgery by
Surgery Type - General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries,
Urological Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular
Surgeries and Other Surgeries - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Electrosurgery by Surgery
Type - General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Urological
Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries and
Other Surgeries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgery by
Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries and Other
Surgeries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Electrosurgery by
Product - Generators, Instruments & Accessories and Argon &
Smoke Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Electrosurgery by Product -
Generators, Instruments & Accessories and Argon & Smoke
Management Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgery by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Generators,
Instruments & Accessories and Argon & Smoke Management Systems
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Electrosurgery by
Surgery Type - General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries,
Urological Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular
Surgeries and Other Surgeries - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Electrosurgery by Surgery Type -
General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Urological
Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries and
Other Surgeries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgery by Surgery
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries and Other
Surgeries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Electrosurgery by Product - Generators, Instruments &
Accessories and Argon & Smoke Management Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electrosurgery by
Product - Generators, Instruments & Accessories and Argon &
Smoke Management Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgery
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Generators, Instruments & Accessories and Argon & Smoke
Management Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Electrosurgery by Surgery Type - General Surgeries,
Gynecological Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Orthopedic
Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries and Other Surgeries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electrosurgery by
Surgery Type - General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries,
Urological Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular
Surgeries and Other Surgeries Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgery
by Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Urological
Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries and
Other Surgeries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Electrosurgery by Product - Generators, Instruments &
Accessories and Argon & Smoke Management Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electrosurgery by
Product - Generators, Instruments & Accessories and Argon &
Smoke Management Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgery
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Generators, Instruments & Accessories and Argon & Smoke
Management Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Electrosurgery by Surgery Type - General Surgeries,
Gynecological Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Orthopedic
Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries and Other Surgeries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electrosurgery by
Surgery Type - General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries,
Urological Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular
Surgeries and Other Surgeries Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgery
by Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Urological
Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries and
Other Surgeries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 100: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Electrosurgery by Product - Generators, Instruments &
Accessories and Argon & Smoke Management Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Electrosurgery by
Product - Generators, Instruments & Accessories and Argon &
Smoke Management Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgery
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Generators, Instruments & Accessories and Argon & Smoke
Management Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Electrosurgery by Surgery Type - General Surgeries,
Gynecological Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Orthopedic
Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries and Other Surgeries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of World Historic Review for Electrosurgery by
Surgery Type - General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries,
Urological Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular
Surgeries and Other Surgeries Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 105: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgery
by Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Urological
Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries and
Other Surgeries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 94
