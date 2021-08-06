BNP Paribas Primary New Issues: STAB Notice - Altice

6th August 2021



Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Altice Financing S.A



Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

IF STABILISATION CARRIED OUT

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 3rd August 2021 and to the mid-stabilisation period announcement dated 6th August 2021, BNP Paribas contact: Erin Brown; telephone: 02075958222 hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer: Altice Financing S.a

Guarantor(s) (if any):

Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 700,000,000.00

Description: 4.25% Notes due 15th August 2029

Offer price: 100

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s):

BNPP left lead EUR

joint bookruners

BNP PARIBAS, GS, BARCLAYS, CACIB, CS, DB, IMI, ING, JPM, MS, RBC, SG

Stabilisation

Stabilisation started: 3rd August Stabilisation last occurred: 5th August Stabilisation trading venue(s):3 OTC





Date Lowest Price Highest Price 3/8 100

100

4/8 100.3

100.5

5/8 100.375

100.415



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.