AAON Named “Commercial Comfort Product of the Year” by Engineered Systems Magazine

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON), a leading manufacturer of heating and cooling products, announced that its RZ Series Rooftop Unit has been selected 2021 Commercial Comfort Product of the Year in the Rooftop Units category, by a panel of independent engineers selected by the editorial staff of Engineered Systems magazine.



AAON RZ Series Rooftop Units are designed to be selectable with all the features needed for a job, making it a simple, turnkey piece of equipment designed to minimize installation time and reduce labor costs. The units, available from 45-261 tons with air-cooled or evaporative condensers, feature variable-speed compressors optimized to maintain an even, full-face cooling capacity across the evaporator coil. This allows for precise and energy efficient comfort control. Premium options such as final filtration, humidity control, and energy recovery allow configuration of the unit to meet nearly any application.

“We are honored to receive this award in recognition of the RZ Series. This award highlights the great work of our employees and Sales representatives who are committed to providing innovative HVAC products of the highest quality and performance,” said Gary Fields, CEO and President of AAON, “This is just one of the many AAON innovations that are a direct result of our investment in the Norman Asbjornson Innovation Center (NAIC) research and development laboratory.”

About Engineered Systems

Engineered Systems Magazine promotes energy-efficient solutions for high-performance buildings by offering insights and news for mechanical consulting and facility engineers. The authors draw from current trends and practical successes in the design, maintenance, and commissioning of HVAC and building automation systems. Engineered Systems is written by engineers for engineers.

About AAON

AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom, and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, condensing units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.