New To The Street / Newsmax TV Announces 8 Interviews for This Week’s Broadcast, Sunday, August 08, 2021, Hour Slot 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New To The Street / Newsmax TV announces this week’s, Sunday, August 8, 2021, broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1-hour show, 10-11 AM ET.



New to The Street’s TV Sunday, August 8, 2021 show features 8 interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1) Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.’s (OTCPink:CMGR) interview with Mr. Chris Young, President & Co-founder.

2) Cryptocurrency FINXFLO’s (Crypto:FXF)($FXF) interview with Mr. James Gillingham, CEO.

3) Cryptocurrency SportemonGo’s (Crypto:SGO) ($SGO) interview with Ricky Jackson, CEO.

4) Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: GEGR) interview with Ms. Maria Bomboi, President.

5) Solar Integrated Roofing, Inc.’s (OTCPink:SIRC) Interview with Mr. David Massey, CEO.

6) GlobeX Data Ltd.’s (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

7) RushNet, Inc.’s (a.k.a. – HeliosDX) (OTCPink: RSHN) interview with Ashley Sweat, Chief Executive Officer / Chairman.

8) Sekur’s® (division of GlobeX Data Ltd ) “SPECIAL SEGMENT” interview with internet privacy expert with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Mr. Chris Young, President & Co-founder at Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCPink:CMGR), joins the New to The Street TV show this week. Mr. Young discusses the operational fundamentals of the Company’s successful influencer-based marketing and media firm with its global reach. He gives the televised audience a greater understanding of CMGR’s social media marketing influencing solutions and how they have generated interest with many sports, Hollywood and music celebrities, including music award winning, international superstar singer and songwriter Austin Mahon.

Again on this week’s New to The Street TV show, Mr. James Gillingham, CEO, FINXFLO ($FXF)(CRYPTO: FXF) , who explains the world’s first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity aggregator. Mr. Gillingham shares with the audience many details around a number of FXF's recent announcements. He continues to explain the growth of FXF platform which provides a seamless and user-friendly cryptocurrency trading experience. He talks to viewers about their "KYT" (Know Your Transaction), explaining how the "KYT" system works for trading and best price for crypto platforms. Mr. Gillingham shares his insight on the institutional investors and entities getting more involved in the ever growing trades of crypto assets.

New to The Street TV this week welcomes Mr. Ricky Jackson, CEO, at cryptocurrency SportemonGo (Crypto:SGO) ($SGO ). Mr. Jackson talks about the Company’s unique cryptocurrency, with a purpose to revolutionize both the interactive gaming, NFT collectible and broader sport experience industries. He explains that SportemonGo will enable its users to find, buy, hunt, collect and trade NFTs of their favorite sporting heroes in both the natural physical and virtual world and in real-time. Mr. Jackson gives his perspective on the NFT growth play in the crypto markets.

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: GEGR) President, Ms. Maria Bomboi, explains in her interview on this week’s New to The Street the importance of GEGR’s comprehensive finance modeling, as it pertains to growth companies positioned in the global market place. She gives a comprehensive overview of GEGR’s industry participation in biotech, commodities, apparel, fashion, green/renewable energies, and technology, and how the Company generates its revenues.

This week, New to The Street welcomes back Mr. David Massey, CEO at Solar Integrated Roofing, Inc. (OTCPink:SIRC), who talks about the fantastic growth of the Company’s unique solar power roofing solutions and products. He explains their integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems for both residential and commercial applications. Further, Mr. Massey gives an overview of its brands and The Company’s broad array of solutions, including sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work.

Appearing again this week on New to The Street TV, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT). Alain Ghiai, provides in-depth discussion of the Company’s successful secure and encrypted software solutions, SekurSafe ® and Sek u r® . He gives very specific and interesting dialog about keeping their clients’ business communications and data safe while utilizing Swiss Privacy Laws. He gives pivotal information to viewers about the Company’s business and their plans to grow its international presence. (During the show, watch for the “SPECIAL SEGMENT,” featuring Sekur® , (a division of GlobeX Data).

Ashley Sweat, CEO at RushNet, Inc.’s (a.k.a – H eliosDX) (OTCPink: RSHN), joins the New to The Street show. Mr. Sweat explains RushNet, Inc.’s. (HeliosDX) very sophisticated and technological advanced clinical laboratory, which can provide highly accurate test for a variety of different medical and clinical needs. Further, he outlines RSHN’s business model and the expected growth associated with their lab platforms and its uniqueness in the clinical lab industry sector.

Again on this Sunday’s show, New to The Street TV airs a whole “SPECIAL SEGMENT” interview with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai. TV host Ann Berry talks with Mr. Ghiai who gives the specifics about Sekur® (division of GlobeX Data Ltd) and how the platform encrypts all of their subscribers’ communication, does not collect or sell data and how Sekur utilizes Swiss Privacy Laws. During the interview, Mr. Ghiai gives very specific examples on how data is sold by 3rd party platforms.

About Clubhouse Media Group Inc. (OTCPink: CMGR):

Clubhouse Media believes it represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each of which has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. Clubhouse Media offers management, production and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space. Clubhouse Media’s management team consists of successful entrepreneurs with financial, legal, marketing, and digital content creation expertise. For more information about the company, please visit www.ClubhouseMediaGroup.com and twitter: https://twitter.com/ClubhouseCMGR?s=20

About FINXFLO: (Crypto:FXF) ($FXF)

Co-founded by leaders in their respective niches, FINXFLO is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, FINXFLO brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one account with one KYC, our users are now able to utilize liquidity from 25+ CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, FINXFLO blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product - finxflo.com .

About SportemonGo (Crypto:SGO) ($SGO):

SportemonGo was founded in 2021 by Ricky and Corey Jackson. With illustrious backgrounds in sports marketing and sporting software, the pair envisaged the creation of a platform to stand as a world premiere in NFT augmented reality sports trading. With a purpose to revolutionize both the gaming and NFT collectible industries, SportemonGo will enable its users to hunt and collect NFTs of their favourite sporting heroes in both the real world and in real time. Creating the perfect synergy between our current world and the metaverse, participants will be able to interact at stadiums and sporting events like never before. SportemonGo is funded solely through its own cryptocurrency, a BEP20 token leveraging a smart contract on the Binance Block Chain network. This native cryptocurrency will power the entire economy within the platform allowing users to purchase NFT collectibles, form their ultimate team, participate in mini games, earn rewards and much more - https://sportemongo.com/ .

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: GEGR) is an international finance and holding company which combines the cumulative and collective knowledge of its management team. Its management team consists of experienced professionals in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America with proven success. GEGR has expanded rapidly through a series of fifteen highly diversified acquisitions or investments. The Company currently consists of a wide variety of industries including Biotech, Commodities, Apparel, Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The Company's revenues and earnings have grown considerably as a result of these acquisitions. GEGR has the accounting, legal and management organization with structural skill sets to effectively evaluate and make prompt business decisions and the resource network to facilitate high level transactions - https://gegrgroup.com/

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC):

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com .

About GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted e-mails, secure communications and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide - https://globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users, through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and SekurSend email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com Twitter: @globexdata.

About HeliosDX (RushNet, Inc) (OTCPink: RSHN):

HeliosDX (OTCPink: RSHN) is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, Infectious Disease (PCR), and NGS Genetic Testing. The Company is contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states, and looking to expand its reach and capabilities. The Company continually invests in its infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments, and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. This allows HeliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting meeting and exceeding industry benchmarks. HeliosDX excels in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education - https://heliosdx.com/ .

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street

https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results achieved. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

And

“New to The Street” Business Development office

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-516-696-5900

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e73da32-7e28-40fd-93f6-a2bf469900fe