Dvision Network Expands to Enjin

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dvision Network, an innovative blockchain-based NFT & Metaverse platform will deploy Enjin APIs in order to connect its metaverse to five different blockchains. This development is expected to expand Dvision ecosystem.



Enjin becomes the third platform to support Dvision Network following earlier integrations with Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Expanding the existing NFT ecosystem with Enjin

Dvision stated that it joined the Enjin ecosystem to connect the protocol across five different blockchains. As part of the strategic and technical partnership, Dvision will utilize Enjin infrastructure and API to mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for avatars and real estate and integrate them into its metaverse ecosystem. Users can create unique NFT avatars via the character creator platform and mint them on their preferred blockchain within the Dvision ecosystem.

Dvision will also enable carbon-negative NFTs through a new consensus mechanism deployed in the JumpNet based on Proof of Authority (PoA). In addition, Dvision will be operating on Efinity, Enjin's dedicated NFT blockchain built on Polkadot. This ensures that the blockchain-based metaverse gets a significant exposure to the Polkadot Mainnet.

Dvision will deployed Enjin's network of bridges, making it easy for users to move their NFTs across different blockchains with minimal fuss. For example, users can acquire real estate NFTs and create customized worlds within the Dvision metaverse. In addition, they can mint furniture and decorations via the cross-chain minting platforms and place them in their real estate properties.

Dvision is also building a multi-chain NFT marketplace where creators and collectors can mint and trade unique NFTs across different blockchains. This will also allow users greater freedom to choose among different marketplaces to capitalize on their creations. With this development, Dvision Network has shown its intentions to be a trailblazer in encouraging interoperability within the blockchain ecosystem.

Speaking on the development, CEO of Dvision Network Jung Hyun Eom stated: "We fully recognize the necessity for further facilitation of the usability of the NFTs. Provided the picture that we have seen previously on the Ethereum-based NFTs, where the creation and the possession of the items came at a huge cost for simple game players, who had to pay huge amounts of money for simple in-game items. With the help of the Enjin, we will allow users to create NFTs for free, and let the market decide its price, but not the burdensome gas fees" He concluded.

Dvision Open Beta Test

Dvision Network's collaboration with Enjin is the latest development within the blockchain metaverse following its successful Open Beta Test. Dvision launched an Open Beta Test earlier in June.

According to Dvision, the Open Beta Test preceded the launch of Dvision World and was launched for users to test key features in Dvision metaverse. Users can customize characters with nicknames and other cool NFT features with the testing spread across different phases.

Following the Open Beta Test launch, Dvision experienced unprecedented influx of participants who wanted to test the new features, offered in Dvision World. The Open Beta Test heralded the beginning of the launch of other features on the Dvision website. Dvision has launched an NFT market currently operating in beta mode on its website.

Dvision is currently ranked 5th among the top metaverse platforms based on market capitalization behind Sandbox, Decentraland, Axie Infinity, and Enjin. The platform has also revealed plans to launch its first conference alongside Lambda 256, which is the affiliate of the Dunamu.

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network provides web-based real-time streaming 3D VR metaverse service so that users can easily experience metaverse content such as fairs and games. On the Division platform, anyone can easily create NFT items without any development-related expertise. Division's NFT trading system enables monetization by directly connecting creators and consumers without intermediaries. This serves to connect the virtual world to reality.

All these products are powered by the Dvision Network utility token DVI, listed on several exchanges, including Uniswap, Bithumb, Coinone, Bittrex, Indodax, and Hoo.

