Hearing Aids Market to Reach USD 10.2 Billion by 2025 at 7.0% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hearing Aids Market Overview

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Hearing Aids Market Information by Product, Product Type, Type of Hearing Loss, Technology Type, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2025”, the market is projected to cross USD 10.2 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Market Scope

Hearing aids are sound-amplifying devices used to treat hearing loss, according to the report's scope. The design, the technology utilized to accomplish amplification, and particular features distinguish these devices. With the rising frequency of hearing loss and the demand for technologically enhanced products, the market is likely to rise steadily.

Market Drivers

The global hearing aids market is growing as a result of a number of factors, including an increase in the incidence of hearing loss, the introduction of new products, an increase in the elderly population, and more knowledge about hearing loss treatment. The hearing aids industry is projected to be

Competitive Landscape:

The Notable Players of the Hearing Aids Market are:

Zounds Hearing (US)

SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC (US)

Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc. (US)

Starkey (US)

Sonova (Switzerland)

Cochlear Ltd (Australia)

GN Store Nord A/S (Denmark)

Sivantos Pte. Ltd (Singapore)

Arphi Electronics Private Limited (India)

Demant A/S (Denmark)

WIDEX INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED (Denmark)

Microson (Spain)

Market Restraints

The high cost of hearing aids, such as cochlear implants and bone-anchored devices, is a major stumbling block to market expansion, especially in price-sensitive nations. Furthermore, employees must get intensive training in the proper handling and maintenance of cochlear implants and bone-anchored systems. To build technologically sophisticated hearing aids, extensive research and development is required. As a result, the cost of manufacturing and the final price for clients both rise significantly.

COVID-19 Analysis

As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, more people are opting for remote monitoring. The crisis has ushered in a new age in hearing healthcare that necessitates a dramatic rethinking of audiology service delivery. For audiology patients, low- and no-touch services are now required (who are typically at the highest risk for COVID-19 morbidity and mortality due to their advanced age). Hearing aid makers have also begun to emphasize the use of mobile audiometry and digital hearing care solutions for remote troubleshooting, counseling, fine-tuning, and tracking of hearing aid devices.

Market Segmentation

The global hearing aids market has been divided into four categories: product, product type, hearing loss type, technology type, and distribution channel.

The market has been segmented into devices, implants, and accessories based on product, with implants being the fastest-growing sector.

The global hearing aids market has been divided into wired and wireless hearing aids based on product type. Due to technical developments and product debuts, wireless is the fastest-growing market.

Sensorineural, conductive, and other types of hearing loss are the market segments. The increasing prevalence of hearing loss is responsible for the segment's rise.

The market is divided into two types of technology: digital hearing aids and analog hearing aids. Due to its advantages over analog counterparts, the digital hearing aids category is predicted to be both the largest shareholder and the fastest-growing section.

Retail stores, E-commerce, and others make up the distribution channel sector. Due to clients' ease of access to products, the E-commerce industry is predicted to be the fastest-growing segment.

Regional Insight

Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are the four regions that make up the market.

Because of the increased frequency of hearing loss and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, Europe is likely to be the largest market. The quick acceptance of technologically advanced hearing aids can be linked to the well-established healthcare business, the increasing incidence of hearing diseases, and the rapid growth of the European hearing aids market.

The market in Asia-Pacific is predicted to develop at the quickest rate due to increased knowledge about the usage of hearing aids and an increase in the number of people affected by hearing problems. Other variables, such as a big patient pool, an aging population, and expanding healthcare infrastructure due to private sector involvement in research financing and services, will also contribute to regional growth in the coming years.

