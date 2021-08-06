Chief Outsiders Welcomes Industrial, Healthcare Technology CMO Michael Purcell to its Team of Fractional Chief Marketers

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accomplished marketer Michael Purcell has joined Chief Outsiders -- the nation’s leading “Executives-as-a-Service” collective of fractional chief marketers – to bring his seasoned, energetic, and insightful approach to the small and mid-market companies that are seeking new standards of market-driven growth.

At Chief Outsiders, Purcell will work alongside more than 80 part-time CMOs in helping to align client companies with contemporary go-to-market strategies on a per-need basis. Purcell joins Chief Outsiders after having developed and executed innovative and sustainable growth strategies for companies in the pharma, chemical, industrial, healthcare IT, and software fields.

Some notable career highlights:

Leading marketing efforts for the process instrumentation division at Danaher, Purcell drove an immediate and sustained 6 percent increase in revenue by instituting a new channel pricing strategy.

As VP of Marketing & Program Operations at United States Pharmacopeia, Purcell oversaw the launch of a digital marketing campaign that led to a 500 percent increase in web traffic and 15,000 engagements per month.

As VP of Strategy & Corporate Development at J.M. Smith Corporation, Purcell was a member of a team that helped complete a $40 million healthcare IT acquisition; he also improved product development and customer onboarding processes by 50 percent.

As a global industrial marketing lead with GE, he developed a $1 billion revenue pipeline for GE Energy equipment and services in the global chemical industry by executing a highly targeted and data-driven marketing program focused on new capital investment projects and O&M opportunities.

“With global leadership and P&L accountability experience in varied functional roles, Michael drives profit growth by elevating marketing, business operations, corporate strategy, M&A, product management, sales, project management and commercialization,” said Slade Kobran, Managing Partner of Chief Outsiders’ Northeast Team.

Purcell earned his MBA in Finance & Strategic Management at the University of Chicago, and holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with more than 80 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers/Chief Marketing Outsiders (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,200 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past seven years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

