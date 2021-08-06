CBT and Guardhat Announce Strategic Partnership to Improve Safety and Quality of Life for Frontline Workers

Orange, CA & Detroit, MI, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT, woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator, and Guardhat, a pioneer in IoT safety solutions, announced today they are joining forces to deliver next-generation, end-to-end connected safety and productivity solutions for the global industrial workforce, including frontline and emergency workers.

As a Domain Expert Integrator, CBT brings unique value in information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) convergence, IoT, and advanced data capture and analytics to drive business transformation. With over 20 years in strategic enterprise IT solution design with Fortune 50 clients and groundbreaking IoT implementations such as the award-winning Refinery of the Future project at Texmark Chemicals, CBT has a proven track record delivering solutions that unite the unique IT and OT business cultures for collective success in today’s data-driven economy.

With Guardhat, industrial operations gain a new paradigm for worker safety and collaboration. With innovative, ruggedized wearable devices and a human-centric IIoT platform and software, the Guardhat system helps operators understand and act on the hazards and challenges workers face in real-time. Frontline workforces can collaborate amongst each other and with remote teams from anywhere. And, data – to improve worker safety and work experience, and reduce operational and brand risk – is available, at depth, and ready to integrate with other platforms and data streams to drive digital transformation. Guardhat is scaling quickly as demand for connected worker technology grows. Collaboration with CBT will accelerate both speeds of adoption by end-users and Guardhat ecosystem growth with new integrations.

CBT and Guardhat’s relationship was forged at the aforementioned Refinery of the Future project, where an ecosystem of customer-centric partners came together to integrate advanced Industrial IoT technologies into a live chemical production environment. The synergy between the two companies is creating new innovative and safer work environments that assure employees safe return to home each night.

“Guardhat and CBT are a perfect match,” said CBT Founder, CEO, and CTO, Kelly Ireland. “At CBT we take pride in our mission to deliver technology with a human touch, which syncs flawlessly with Guardhat’s goal to keep the brave people that make, power, and move the world around us safe and productive in every shift, every day.”

CBT President and COO, Rob Schaeffer added, “With our experience in integration engineering and their worker safety and productivity technologies, the impact is changing the way companies execute on employee safety. This partnership ensures that the work environment foundation, employee protection, and technology leverage come together for the benefit of all. Customer executives are re-thinking employee productivity, employee safety, and cost management.”

“Those of us that come from industrial operations understand both the moral and business imperative in putting people first,” said Saikat Dey, Guardhat co-founder, and CEO. “CBT shares our mission on this front. The facilities we both serve are highly technical and often dangerous. The headquarters that run them are fully networked and deploy new IoT and SaaS solutions regularly, but the front workforce is too often outfitted with tech that looks about the same as the stuff people used 50 years ago. Our customers see the need and the opportunity in doing things differently. When you invest in, safeguard, and empower your people, that’s an investment that pays out in operational efficiency and resilience. You see the impact in your bottom line, in the communities where you operate, and in your company’s very sustainability.”

Customers can now purchase Guardhat solutions from CBT, and leverage the company’s deep deployment experience and expertise. The companies plan additional integrations across hardware, software, and services in the future.

About CBT:

CBT is an unparalleled design-thinking and integration-engineering company. It utilizes unique expertise to bridge the gap between OT and IT and accelerate smart operations in manufacturing, utilities, oil and gas, and healthcare. CBT’s solutions are powered by next-generation innovations from an industry-leading partner ecosystem, led by Guardhat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, PTC, Intel, ABB, NVIDIA, and many more. As a first mover and Domain Expert Integrator, CBT has a proven track record of taking customers from ideas to execution in production environments. Its solutions go beyond the data center to deliver business transformation across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.cbtechinc.com .

About Guardhat:

Guardhat is pioneering end-to-end connected worker safety solutions for industrial workers. The company offers cutting-edge, wearable technology; a proprietary connected worker platform – unrivaled in its ability to ingest, manage and analyze unstructured data; easy to deploy monitoring and reporting software; and a growing ecosystem of partner integrations. With Guardhat, companies can monitor worker location, health, and work environment to speed reaction time and help proactively solve safety challenges. Guardhat is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, and operates globally. The company holds 12 patents in real-time location systems, wearable solution design, and connected worker software. For more information, visit www.guardhat.com .

