Hair Extensions for Short Hair: Ace Hair Extensions & Co Launches New Range

Riverside, CA, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Short hair is no longer an obstacle if a woman needs to come up with different hairstyles for any event. With a new range of natural hair extensions for short hair launched by Ace Hair Extensions and Co, it is possible to add a new look to one's beauty by trying out different hair extensions. For people active on social networks, they must have come through profiles of many celebrities and influencers who often update their profile with new hair looks. This trend of getting a perfectly natural-looking hairstyle with new variations is possible with the help of hair extensions.

Hair Extensions Online: With a big range of the latest types of hair extensions available on the official site of Ace Hair Extensions and Co, one doesn't need to look for a salon to get a hair extension that would fit their hair. Depending on the requirements, one may order clip-in hair extensions, tape-in hair extensions, halo hair extensions, etc. One can easily order a hair extension online directly from the official site. The customer support of Ace Hair Extensions & Co is prompt to handle all shipping and order-related queries. Since the site is updated often with new types of hair extensions, therefore one may also bookmark it to remain updated on the new range of extensions.

Before and After Pics: Images convey much better than just words. If one needs to check out some before and after pics of hair extensions for short hair, one can visit the Instagram page of Ace Hair Extensions & Co. Apart from the "before and after pics", the company's Instagram page contains images of different types of extensions so as to give a basic idea of how the hair extension will look after being bought. These extensions can not only be used for short hair rather they can also be used if one has thin hair or if one just wants to try out new looks often.

Extra Features: Apart from hair extensions, the company also has supplementary products like lace glue remover, etc. The extensions sold by the company can be heat styled, washed and dyed similar to one's own hair. These extensions are made from premium quality, 100% Remy human hair. The best part about Remy human hair is that it is considered to be a superior quality of human hair because the cuticles are not damaged, unlike most other non-Remy hair extensions. These fine-quality hair extensions do not cause damage to the natural hair and are therefore much better to use.

The Founders and How it All Started: While being separated from their daughter for 16 years, Shawn J Dowe & Hady Lopez de Dowe took all that they had and migrated to Los Angeles (California) to open Ace Hair Extensions & Company. They worked hard to establish the company and became successful in getting it set up and running. The pandemic shut down their physical stores, but their business quest was unhindered. Finally, during the Pandemic, they got a call from the immigration letting them know that their daughter would be able to be with them. They are now together and are finally scaling their business online with the help of their daughter.

About Ace Hair Extensions & Co:

Ace Hair Extensions & Co was established by the couple, Shawn J Dowe & Hady Lopez de Dowe. The passion for hair extensions has kept them focused and now with over sixteen years of experience in the industry, they know their business inside out which reflects from their selection of hair extensions and product quality. With a firm belief in God and equivalent belief in commitment and hard work, their mission is to make sure that their clients are happy with their selection of the latest products in this ever-evolving beauty world.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Contact Persons: Shawn J Dowe/ Hady Lopez de Dowe

Email: acehairextensionsco@gmail.com

Phone: +1 888-387-5410

Organization: Ace Hair Extensions & Co

Website: https://AceHairExtensionsCo.com/

Location: 2060 Chicago Ave Suite A13 Riverside CA 92507 USA



Content Disclaimer:



DISCLAIMER of Liability. IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR PR COMPANY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OR OF THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR LEGALITY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY advertisement, sponsorship, endorsement, testimonial, opinion, or other product-related or service-related statement or review appearing in the Websites or in ANY post or article distributed via the Websites.









Attachment