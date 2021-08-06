World Insurance Associates Acquires Governor Insurance Agency

Tinton Falls, NJ, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Governor Insurance Agency (Governor Insurance) of Vienna, OH on August 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Governor Insurance was founded as a personal lines P&C agency in 1947 and was purchased by Robert Thompson Sr. in 1967. The agency began offering dog grooming insurance in 1986, and soon decided to commit to continuing down this path-- advertising in pet trade journals and participating in trade shows. Robert “Bob” Thompson Jr., along with his two brothers, acquired Governor Insurance from their father in 1992. Today Governor Insurance is owned solely by Bob Thompson Jr. and continues to develop specialized packages for Pet Grooming Insurance, Mobile Dog Grooming Insurance, Boarding Kennel Insurance, Doggie Day Care Insurance, Mobile Veterinarian Insurance, Humane Shelter and Rescue Insurance.

“Our aim is to reduce our clients’ insurance costs, provide them with the comprehensive coverage they need and to eliminate any gaps in their coverage,” says Bob Thompson, Owner, Governor Insurance. “We are committed to be honest, fair, and to treat our clients’ needs as if they were our own, and we are pleased to join World Insurance, a company that shares this commitment.”

“It’s great to have Governor Insurance join the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “We will be able to expand our specialty coverage, such as pet insurance, across the United States.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and MarshBerry advised them on the transaction. Basi Basi & Associates provided legal counsel to Governor Insurance Agency and Agency Brokerage Consultants advised them on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

