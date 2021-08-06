COVID-19 News: Cybersecurity May Stall Smartphone Vaccine Verification App Adoption, Harris Poll Shows

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomali , the leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, recently published its latest survey conducted by The Harris Poll. More than 2,000 adults in the U.S. and 1,000 in the U.K. (all over 18) revealed their cybersecurity fears related to COVID-19 digital vaccination cards. Key findings included:

80% in the U.S. and 76% in the U.K. have cybersecurity concerns. Identity theft topped the list at 51% (U.S. & U.K.), fake cards used to hack smartphones (U.S. 45%, U.K 44%) and data breaches (U.S. 44%, U.K. 45%) followed.





64% in both countries expect that digital vaccination cards will lead to a cyberattack causing “moderate to major” disruption to business, government, and consumers.





Only 45% of Americans and 54% of Brits say they are very “likely” to use digital vaccination cards if they become a requirement for certain activities (traveling, attending sports venues, school attendance, entering a store or government building, etc).

Methodology

This survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Anomali from June 30 – July 7, 2021 among 2,021 U.S. adults and among 1,007 UK adults all ages 18 and older. Raw data were weighted by the following demographic variables where necessary to reflect the general adult population as follows: age, gender, education, region, race, HH size, and marital status. Propensity score weighting was also used to adjust for respondents’ propensity to be online. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest-running surveys in the U.S., tracking public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963. It is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that strives to reveal the authentic values of modern society to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. We work with clients in three primary areas; building twenty-first century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and advisory to help leaders make the best decisions possible.

About Anomali

Anomali is the leader in global intelligence-driven cybersecurity. Our customers rely on us to see and detect threats, stop breaches and attackers. Our solutions serve customers around the world, including many of the Global 1000. We are a SaaS company that offers native cloud, multi-cloud, on-premises, and hybrid technologies. Anomali was founded in 2013 and is backed by leading venture firms including Google Ventures, IVP, General Catalyst, and several others. Learn more at https://www.anomali.com/