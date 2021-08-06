Statement from Nasdaq on SEC’s Approval of Board Diversity Disclosure Listing Rule

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq today released a statement following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of the company’s board diversity disclosure listing rule:



“We are pleased that the SEC has approved Nasdaq’s proposal to enhance board diversity disclosures and encourage the creation of more diverse boards through a market-led solution. We look forward to working with our companies to implement this new listing rule and set a new standard for corporate governance.”

