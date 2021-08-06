Adventure Dental Vision and Orthodontics to Offer Back to School Dental and Vision Appointments in Correlation With School Supply Distribution on August 7th

SANTA FE, N.M., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 7th, Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics will be conducting back to school dental and vision appointments for kids in correlation with school supply distribution.



Adventure’s mission is to improve access to care for all children and increase awareness of how important dental health and good vision are to a child’s wellbeing. The stresses of the pandemic have disrupted many of our routines and families have foregone these important checkups. Adventure is ready to support families in getting back on track.

“Dental and vision appointments should be part of the back-to-school routine. By hosting the location for this school supply distribution, we hope to remind families that we are here for them. We are ready to help every child to be best prepared to return to the classroom this year,” says Janelle Shumaker, Community Outreach Director for Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics.

Tooth decay is the most common chronic disease among children, yet it is preventable with good oral care. Pain from dental infections is a leading cause of school absences, which affects performance in the classroom. In addition, an increase in digital learning has put extra strain on children’s eyes and we have also seen a significant increase in the percentage of children who have not had an eye exam in the past 12 months.

What: Back to School Event – school supply pickup. Dental and vision exams by appointment only.

When: Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Location: Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics, 2027 Cerrillos Rd., Santa Fe, NM 87505

About Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics

Every kid deserves great care and that’s why Adventure is 100% focused on delivering high quality care to children in underserved communities. With offices nationwide, Adventure has been helping children ages six months through 21 years gain access to the dental, orthodontic, and eye care they need since 2006. Their kid-friendly offices and caring staff take the fear out of dental and vision visits, making it fun, easy and affordable for children to thrive.

Learn more at kidsdentalvisioncare.com

Facebook: facebook.com/adventuredentalvision/

Instagram: instagram.com/adventuredentalofficial