Questor Announces Passing of Director Jean-Michel Gires

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great sadness that the Board of Directors of Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor" or the "Company"), (TSX Venture Exchange: QST) announce that Jean-Michel Gires, a director, has passed away.



"On behalf of the Board of Directors and management at Questor, I wish to extend my deepest condolences to Jean-Michel’s family and friends at this difficult time," said Audrey Mascarenhas, President and CEO. Jean-Michel had been a Questor director since September 2013. He was truly a visionary leader who cared passionately about making a difference. Jean-Michel was a tremendous supporter of the Company and his vast industry experience mixed with his passion for the environment was greatly appreciated.

Mr. Gires passed away in Germany surrounded by family. “He will be greatly missed by all but his legacy will live on in his art through 'By Jean Michel'.” says Audrey Mascarenhas, President & CEO.

