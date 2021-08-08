SAITAMA (SAITAMA INU): Live Trading on LBank is Coming on August 9

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBank, a global digital asset trading platform, will list SAITAMA on August 9, 2021. For all LBank users, the SAITAMA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 9 PM (UTC+8).



What Is the Saitama Inu Coin?

Saitama Inu coin (SAITAMA) is the native cryptocurrency for the Saitama Inu blockchain community. You probably don’t know much about this blockchain but you should not worry.

Saitama Inu blockchain is a decentralized community platform built on Ethereum blockchain to allow traders, crypto enthusiasts, and ordinary people, in general, to transact, make, and payments with ease.

The SAITAMA coin is an ERC20 token and it is used as a medium of transacting and making payments on the Saitama Inu blockchain. In addition, a fully functional Saitama wallet, revolutionizing trading platforms, will be launched this Q3.

How & where to buy the Saitama Inu coin？

Saitama Inu is currently available on Uniswap and can be purchased using the contract address 0x8b3192f5eebd8579568a2ed41e6feb402f93f73f. You can check the detailed steps via https://saitamatoken.com/ . If you are new to Uniswap, you can directly buy Saitama on LBank Exchange at 21:00 Aug. 9, 2021 (UTC+8)

WHY SAITAMA?

Saitama Inu goals are due to the nature of decentralized crypto currency and the manipulation carried out by persistent 'whales' to manipulate prices to their advantage. Saitama Inu has built Saitama to combat this with our Anti Whale Contract, creation of real world values and true use cases, allowing for investment at any level which gives power back to the people.

Important information for SAITAMA listing on LBank

Trading pair: SAITAMA/USDT

Trading Open: 21:00 Aug. 9, 2021 (UTC+8)

Deposit Open: 16:00 Aug. 7, 2021 (UTC+8)

Withdrawal Open: 16:00 Aug. 10, 2021 (UTC+8)

Listing Announcement on LBank: https://support.lbank.site/hc/en-gb/articles/4404654513817

About LBank

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 5.6 million users in more than 50 countries around the world.

