Professor Jarno Limnéll appointed head of Innofactor's cybersecurity business with the objective of strengthening trust and security in digital Finland, in co-operation with Microsoft and KPMG

Innofactor Plc press release, on August 9, 2021, at 7:00 Finnish time

Effective from August 9, 2021, Innofactor has appointed Jarno Limnéll, Professor of Practice, Cybersecurity at Aalto University, as head of the company’s new Cybersecurity Unit. Together with HUS Helsinki University Hospital, KPMG and Microsoft, Innofactor is organizing a virtual media event today, at 12:00 noon, on the topic of cybersecurity in Finnish organizations. Event participants will have the opportunity to ask Limnéll and other speakers questions about cybersecurity in Finland.

Effective from August 9, 2021, Innofactor has appointed Jarno Limnéll, Professor of Practice, Cybersecurity at Aalto University, as head of the company’s new Cybersecurity Unit. He will join Innofactor's Finnish leadership team and be responsible for the business of the unit that focuses on Microsoft’s data security solutions, and the development of Innofactor's cybersecurity offering in the Nordics. Limnéll is a Doctor in Military Science, Master in Political Science and Officer (major, retired from active service), with 25 years’ experience of security issues in the public administration, business and the academic world. He is one of Finland's most well-known security experts and a Member of the World Economic Forum’s expert network.

“I have long participated in the discussion on cybersecurity and overall security and their implementation in Finland and around the world, expressing my belief in the desire and ability of Finnish organizations and society to improve their security and resilience in the face of the ever evolving cybersecurity threats around us,” says Jarno Limnéll. “However, ensuring security must not lead to shutdowns and missing of any of the opportunities that technology offers. That road would only lead to decline and weakening of services. Security should rather be seen as a facilitator of the benefits of technology and digitalization, and a builder of trust. This is why I want to be involved in building trust and security in the digital world, together with leading Finnish organizations, such as HUS, one of the keynote speakers at the media event. Innofactor and its co-operation with global cybersecurity partners, such as Microsoft and KPMG, offer me a great opportunity to do this.”

The new unit, led by Limnéll, will offer both cybersecurity consulting services and public cloud data security solutions, based on Microsoft Azure Security and Microsoft 365 Security. Innofactor wants to be involved in ensuring that the information systems that customers use are designed, implemented and utilized as securely as possible. Innofactor is Microsoft's Gold Security partner and its objective is to further increase its competency.

“It is great that a distinguished and knowledgeable partner like Innofactor is now making major investments in Microsoft's data security offering. The new cybersecurity unit will further strengthen our long-standing co-operation in various industries and product groups. As trust and security lie at the heart of Microsoft’s work, I find it important that through this new project, we can together strengthen the position of cloud data security solutions in Finland. By providing organizations with comprehensive data security solutions, we are able to help each organization create secure and well-functioning solutions that meet future needs,” says Jussi Tolvanen, Managing Director of Microsoft Finland.



With the establishment of Innofactor's new unit, its co-operation with KPMG, announced last year, will extend to the field of cybersecurity. By joining forces, the companies will be able to help their customers ensure the data security and compliance of their cloud services and thus provide Finns with more functional and better public and private services.

“KPMG's uniquely long experience as an official assessment body, including for Microsoft's cloud services and their compliance, as well as its co-operation with Innofactor, offers our joint customers an excellent opportunity to develop data secure digital services. KPMG's wide range of experts in data security services, and experience in data security consulting and auditing, complement Innofactor's offering, not only in compliance issues but also in examining and investigating potential data security incidents,” says Mika Iivari, Head of Cybersecurity Services at KPMG Finland.

“Innofactor is strongly involved in building cloud-based digital solutions together with Finland's leading organizations. For all of us in Finland, it is important that we have access to efficient, high-quality digital services, whether provided by the public or private sector. The public cloud, such as Microsoft Azure, plays a key role in enabling this. This is why it is particularly important that we can offer our customers high-quality data security solutions, thereby removing obstacles to the use of the public cloud. I am very pleased to have a leading expert like Jarno as a member of our team to lead this work, and make digital Finland a better working and more secure place,” says Innofactor's CEO and founder Sami Ensio.



The virtual media event of Innofactor, HUS and partners on cybersecurity in Finnish organizations is arranged today, on August 9, at 12:00 noon

Innofactor, HUS, KPMG and Microsoft are organizing today, at 12:00 noon, a media event in Microsoft Teams, where Jarno Limnéll of Innofactor, Mikko Rotonen, CIO of HUS, Mika Iivari, KPMG's Head of Cyber Security Services, and Olli Knuuti, Advisory Senior Manager, as well as Jussi Tolvanen, Managing Director of Microsoft Finland, will tell more about the cybersecurity situation in Finnish organizations and the data security of public cloud. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions at the event. You can read more about the topics covered at the event here (in Finnish) or join the event directly, today at 12:00 noon, here. The event is held in Finnish.

