Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).



Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 15 June / 28 July 2021.

The duration of the first tranche of the buyback programme: 28 July 2021 to 28 September 2021.

Size of the buyback programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, but maximum total consideration for the first tranche: USD 99,000,000.

From 2 August 2021 until 6 August 2021, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 572,117 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 176.8260 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK 2 August 115,000 175.3816 20,168,884.00 3 August 114,437 176.4465 20,192,008.12 4 August 114,655 176.8226 20,273,595.20 5 August 114,525 176.9488 20,265,061.32 6 August 113,500 178.5518 20,265,629.30 Previously disclosed buybacks under the programme (accumulated) 348,700 174.2292 60,753,721.77 Total buybacks under the programme 920,817 175.8426 161,918,899.71



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 11,853,430 own shares, corresponding to 0.36% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

