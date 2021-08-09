Proactive news headlines including Burley Minerals, Highfield Resources, Poseidon Nickel and Cauldron Energy

Sydney, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Burley Minerals Ltd (ASX:BUR) director Bryan Dixon has increased his shareholding in the base metals explorer and developer by 50,000 shares valued at $17,500, in a tick of approval for the company's current work program. Click here
- Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) has received firm commitments from institutional investors for the placement of shares at 52 cents per share to raise A$15 million. Click here
- West Wits Mining Limited's (ASX:WWI) managing director has penned a letter to shareholders, detailing the progress the company has made across its gold exploration portfolio. Click here
- Poseidon Nickel Ltd (ASX:POS OTC:PSDNF FRA:NYG1) has received further high-grade nickel results from a drilling program at the Golden Swan Prospect, putting it one step closer to a maiden resource. Click here
- Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has revealed the latest results from its second diamond drill hole, testing the VC1 target at the Narndee Igneous Complex in Western Australia. Click here
- Cauldron Energy Ltd (ASX:CXU) has completed the necessary services to enable drilling to begin at its Blackwood Gold Project in central Victoria, with more than 450 metres of underground pipework installed. Click here
- Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) non-executive director George Matcham has demonstrated his confidence in the company’s cell therapy strategy with the purchase of shares in an on-market transaction. Click here
- Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK, LSE:DNK, OTC:SBMSF) directors have demonstrated their faith in the company’s sulphate of potash strategy through placement participation, as approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting held on July 30. Click here
- Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) chairman Gregory Bittar has demonstrated his faith in the company’s gold strategy with the purchase of shares in an on-market transaction. Click here
- Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF, FRA:B9S) substantial holder Delphi Unternehmensberatung AG and related entities have increased their stake in the nickel sulphide explorer to 17.87% from 16.79%. Click here
- Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) has welcomed a temporary development moratorium introduced by the Gaston County Board of Commissioners — a regulatory body responsible for the region where Piedmont hopes to build one of the largest lithium mines in the United States. Click here
- Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) has entered into a non-binding, non-exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Province Resources Ltd and Total Eren to support a technical and commercial feasibility study on the export of green hydrogen from the HyEnergy Project. Click here
- Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has committed to expanding its 10,000-metre drilling program at the Narndee Igneous Complex in Western Australia. Click here
- Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has completed pre-completion activities on the high-impact Jewell 13-12-1S-3W SXH1 well in the SWISH Area of Interest in Oklahoma and is readying for completion operations. Click here
- Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) has received strong validation of its exploration strategy focused on the Americas through the early exercise of 50 million unlisted options expiring February 11, 2024. Click here
- Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) has set out to explore a new approach to treating brain cancer in a collaboration with the US National Cancer Institute (NCI). Click here
- MMJ Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MMJ, OTC:MMJJF) (ASX:MMJ) non-executive director Winton Willesee has increased his number of shares in the global cannabis investment company. Click here
- BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) has rounded out its large-scale Maniry graphite pilot program, with results indicating the Madagascan project hosts some of the world's highest-grade, large and jumbo flake product. Click here
- Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG)’s recent drilling at Tchaga prospect within the flagship Napié Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire has extended the strike to 2 kilometres and increased the size of Lode 1, ahead of a maiden resource estimate earmarked for the second half of 2021. Click here
