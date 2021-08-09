Proactive news headlines including Burley Minerals, Highfield Resources, Poseidon Nickel and Cauldron Energy

Sydney, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Burley Minerals Ltd (ASX:BUR) director Bryan Dixon has increased his shareholding in the base metals explorer and developer by 50,000 shares valued at $17,500, in a tick of approval for the company's current work program. Click here

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) has received firm commitments from institutional investors for the placement of shares at 52 cents per share to raise A$15 million. Click here

West Wits Mining Limited's (ASX:WWI) managing director has penned a letter to shareholders, detailing the progress the company has made across its gold exploration portfolio. Click here

Poseidon Nickel Ltd (ASX:POS OTC:PSDNF FRA:NYG1) has received further high-grade nickel results from a drilling program at the Golden Swan Prospect, putting it one step closer to a maiden resource. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has revealed the latest results from its second diamond drill hole, testing the VC1 target at the Narndee Igneous Complex in Western Australia. Click here

Cauldron Energy Ltd (ASX:CXU) has completed the necessary services to enable drilling to begin at its Blackwood Gold Project in central Victoria, with more than 450 metres of underground pipework installed. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) non-executive director George Matcham has demonstrated his confidence in the company’s cell therapy strategy with the purchase of shares in an on-market transaction. Click here

Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK, LSE:DNK, OTC:SBMSF) directors have demonstrated their faith in the company’s sulphate of potash strategy through placement participation, as approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting held on July 30. Click here

Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) chairman Gregory Bittar has demonstrated his faith in the company’s gold strategy with the purchase of shares in an on-market transaction. Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF, FRA:B9S) substantial holder Delphi Unternehmensberatung AG and related entities have increased their stake in the nickel sulphide explorer to 17.87% from 16.79%. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) has welcomed a temporary development moratorium introduced by the Gaston County Board of Commissioners — a regulatory body responsible for the region where Piedmont hopes to build one of the largest lithium mines in the United States. Click here

Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) has entered into a non-binding, non-exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Province Resources Ltd and Total Eren to support a technical and commercial feasibility study on the export of green hydrogen from the HyEnergy Project. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has committed to expanding its 10,000-metre drilling program at the Narndee Igneous Complex in Western Australia. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has completed pre-completion activities on the high-impact Jewell 13-12-1S-3W SXH1 well in the SWISH Area of Interest in Oklahoma and is readying for completion operations. Click here

Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) has received strong validation of its exploration strategy focused on the Americas through the early exercise of 50 million unlisted options expiring February 11, 2024. Click here

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) has set out to explore a new approach to treating brain cancer in a collaboration with the US National Cancer Institute (NCI). Click here

MMJ Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MMJ, OTC:MMJJF) (ASX:MMJ) non-executive director Winton Willesee has increased his number of shares in the global cannabis investment company. Click here

BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) has rounded out its large-scale Maniry graphite pilot program, with results indicating the Madagascan project hosts some of the world's highest-grade, large and jumbo flake product. Click here

Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG)’s recent drilling at Tchaga prospect within the flagship Napié Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire has extended the strike to 2 kilometres and increased the size of Lode 1, ahead of a maiden resource estimate earmarked for the second half of 2021. Click here

