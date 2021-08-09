One Day Online Seminar on Understanding Latin America's Regulatory Compliance Requirements Across the Life Science Industry: Pharmaceuticals, Biologics, Medical Devices, IVDs - October 6th, 2021

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America: Understanding Regulatory Compliance Requirements Across the Life Science Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Biologics, Medical Devices, IVDs)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America Regulatory compliance requirement training/webinar will cover topics across the full Life-Cycle of Company & Product licensing in the key markets of Latin America. Written Regulations vs. Skillful Negotiation will be explained across every critical topic.

The importance of local resources, Agency meetings and knowing how to navigate the regulatory landscape will accelerate country establishment and successful product licensing.

Why Should You Attend

This course specifically focuses on the overall regulatory compliance requirements and procedures for Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, IVDs, Biologics, Biosimilars, Orphan Drugs and Combination Products in Latin America. The primary countries covered will include: Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. Other countries such as Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Panama, Peru and Venezuela will be discussed.

The course will cover topics relating to full product life-cycle management, as well as, address the structure of the regulatory agencies in Latin America. Content will include descriptions of the methods by which regulators in the corresponding agencies process filings and registrations and what is expected in the authorization and dossier maintenance of licensed products.

The current regulatory climate in Latin America is discussed in detail and several examples will be provided to illustrate effective compliance procedures and techniques. Common issues that have caused difficulties for Life Sciences firms in the region are outlined.

Course content will explain how Latin America interacts with and utilizes ICH standards and how they relate with other national regulatory agencies. Additionally, participants will learn how personnel can best address the conflicts, which arise and the best course for resolution.

October 6, 2021 (11:00 AM TO 5:00 PM EDT)

Glossary of Terms

Defining the Opportunity: Overview of Latin America

Country Facts: Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

Latin America's Regulatory Structure for the Life Science Product Industries

Brazil - ANVISA Structure & Insight to Operations

Mexico - COFEPRIS Structure & Insight to Operations

Argentina - ANMAT Structure & Insight to Operations

Mercosur - Southern Common Market

Harmonization Efforts

Beginning Your Company Involvement in Latin America: Examples of Country Requirements

Registration / Required Country Licenses

Common Fees

Overview of the Rules Governing Medicinal Products & Medical Devices

Clinical Trials, GCP: When are they needed?

GMP Compliance

Stability Studies: Zonal Unique Requirements

Marketing Authorization Process & Dossier Requirements: Pharmaceuticals

CTD Format Transition

Summary of Product Characteristics

Package Inserts

Labeling Requirements

Amendments / Variations / Renewals

Marketing Authorization Processes Generic Products & Bioequivalence Testing Biologics & Biosimilars Orphan Drug Special Processes Compassionate Use / Special Access

Medical Device Registrations & Product Licenses

Device Classifications

Amendments / Variations

Device Renewal Applications

Drug / Device Master File (DMF): Use in Latin America

Processing Variations on Licensed Products

Labeling & Packaging Leaflet Requirements

Drug / Device Vigilance & Post-Marketing Responsibilities

Import / Export Procedures

Patents / Copyrights / Trademarks

Advertising & Promotion of Products

How and When to Influence the Regulatory Process

The Regulatory Negotiation Process

How to Use Regulations / Regulatory Contacts to Your Advantage

Recent Country Legislation: New Regulations

Conclusions

Resources / Helpful Websites

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ssmvcw