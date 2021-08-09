Global Immunoassay Market Report 2021: Opportunities in Integration of Microfluidics Technology in Immunoassays - Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunoassay Market by Product & Solutions, Platform, Application, End User - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global immunoassays market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $46.5 billion by 2028.



Succeeding extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The growth in the immunoassays market is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, technological advancements in immunoassays, increasing use of immunoassays in oncology and drug & alcohol testing, and the emergence of COVID-19.



Based on type, in the immunoassay kits and reagents market, the ELISA kits and reagents segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the immunoassays market in 2021. The continuous development of new biomarkers and the growing adoption of automated platforms for ELISA are the factors expected to increase the adoption of this segment.



Based on platform, the chemiluminescence immunoassays platforms segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2021 due to the increasing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, rapid technological advancements, and the high specificity of chemiluminescence platforms.



Based on end user, the diagnostic reference laboratories segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2021. Factors contributing to the large share of this segment include growing technological advancements for immunoassay diagnostic platforms in laboratories, increasing number of tests carried out in diagnostic labs, rising laboratory automation, availability of well-equipped immunoassay systems, and growing prevalence of infectious diseases.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Growing Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

4.2.2. Technological Advancements in Immunoassays

4.2.3. Increasing Use of Immunoassays in Oncology

4.2.4. Role of Immunoassays in Drug and Alcohol Testing

4.2.5. Impact of COVID-19

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Technical Impediments Concerned with Immunoassay kits

4.3.2. Inadequate Reimbursement Policies for Immunoassays in the U.S. and Europe

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Emerging Economies

4.4.2. Integration of Microfluidics Technology in Immunoassays



5. Immunoassays Market - Regulatory Analysis

5.1. North America

5.2. Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.4. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa



6. Global Immunoassays Market, by Product & Solution

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Immunoassay Kits & Reagents

6.2.1. Elisa Kits & Reagents

6.2.2. Rapid Test Kits & Reagents

6.2.3. Western Blot Kits & Reagents

6.2.4. Elispot Kits & Reagents

6.2.5. Other Immunoassay Kits & Reagents

6.3. Immunoassay Analyzers

6.4. Immunoassay Software & Services



7. Global Immunoassays Market, by Platform

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

7.3. Fluorescence Immunoassay

7.4. Colorimetric Immunoassay

7.5. Radioimmunoassay

7.6. Other Immunoassay Platforms



8. Global Immunoassays Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Infectious Diseases

8.3. Oncology

8.4. Endocrinology

8.5. Cardiology

8.6. Bone and Mineral Diseases

8.7. Autoimmune Disorders

8.8. Other Applications



9. Global Immunoassays Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Diagnostic Reference Laboratories

9.3. Hospitals & Clinics

9.4. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

9.5. Academic and Research Institutions

9.6. Other End Users



10. Immunoassays Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Market Share Analysis (2020)

11.4.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (SWITZERLAND)

11.4.2. Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

11.4.3. Siemens Healthineers AG (GERMANY)



12. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

12.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

12.2. Siemens Healthineers AG (Subsidiary of Siemens AG)

12.3. Abbott Laboratories

12.4. Danaher Corporation

12.5. Sysmex Corporation

12.6. bioMerieux SA

12.7. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.8. Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.9. Merck KGaA

12.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.12. PerkinElmer, Inc.

