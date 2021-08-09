The Global Chemical Peel Market is expected to grow by $ 67.81 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chemical Peel Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877176/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures, increase in healthcare spending, and increase in beauty consciousness among consumers. In addition, rising demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The chemical peel market analysis include end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The chemical peel market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospital and recreation centers

• Dermatology clinics



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing awareness about anti-aging measures as one of the prime reasons driving the chemical peel market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in medical tourism and rising demand for laser skin resurfacing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chemical peel market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Johnson and Johnson Inc., LOreal SA, Teoxane SA, Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA, Pierre Fabre SA, Image International Manufacturing LLC, and Topix Pharmaceuticals Inc. Also, the chemical peel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

