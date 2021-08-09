The Global Orphan Drugs Market is expected to grow by $ 138.70 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orphan Drugs Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04821896/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on orphan drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising incidence of rare diseases, robust pipeline and recent drug approvals, and the availability of incentives for orphan drug development. In addition, the rising incidence of rare diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The orphan drugs market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The orphan drugs market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Biologics

• Non-biologics



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the emergence of combination therapies and novel targets as one of the prime reasons driving the orphan drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising demand for genetic tests and protein biomarkers and the strategic focus on alliances, partnerships, and M&A will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The orphan drugs market covers the following areas:
• Orphan drugs market sizing
• Orphan drugs market forecast
• Orphan drugs market industry analysis

• Orphan drugs market sizing

• Orphan drugs market forecast

• Orphan drugs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading orphan drugs market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., bluebird bio Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., CSL Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Also, the orphan drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

