Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report 2021-2026 - Rising Technological Advancements & Increasing Burden of Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monoclonal Antibodies Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The monoclonal antibodies market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.51% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The monoclonal antibody production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it had severely affected the global monoclonal antibodies market as they are widely used in cancer and gene therapy, thus affecting the global monoclonal antibodies market.

Although, when COVID-19 was at its peak in Europe and Unites States in 2020, few companies were working on new therapy based on monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19. They isolated the COVID-19 antibodies from a recovered person and tested them as a cure for COVID-19 infection and they were successful and got approval for emergency use by the United States Food and Drug Administration.

For example, in February 2021, the Food and Drug Administration permitted for emergency use of combined bamlanivimab and etesevimab therapy developed by Eli Lilly and Company for people having mild to moderate COVID-19 infection. And due to the potential application of monoclonal antibodies, it can be expected that COVID-19 will promote the global market of monoclonal antibodies.

The monoclonal antibodies are becoming ubiquitous in the treatment of different forms of cancer in developed countries and this has been attributed to the rapid growth of the global monoclonal antibodies market. According to the report of GOLOBOCAN 2020, there were 19.3 million new cases of cancer and about 10 million deaths due to cancer in the world and increasing cancer cases are the major growth factor behind the market.

The other factors which will contribute positively towards the high growth of the global monoclonal antibodies market are new gene-based therapy, new research related to the application of monoclonal antibodies in treating some other deadly diseases like COVID-19, disease diagnostics, and treatment of other diseases like auto-immune, viral disease treatment and also the approval of new antibodies by governments will also lead to the growth of this market.

For instance, in July 2020, Union Chimique Belge (UCB) did a license agreement with Roche and Genentech for the manufacturing and commercial production of UCB0107, which is a potent monoclonal antibody for the treatment of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and Alzheimer's disease, but it is still under investigation.

The cost associating with monoclonal antibodies is very high because of their complex manufacturing procedure and due to the cost involved in research and development and it is one of the major restraining factors for the growth of the global monoclonal antibodies market.

The high cost of monoclonal antibodies is the main reason why it is still prevalent only in developed countries and not in developing and underdeveloped countries. Another factor responsible that can prove a restraint for this market will be the loss of patents by companies.

Competitive Landscape

The global monoclonal antibodies market will be highly competitive with the number of established companies in the market and due to the new incoming companies, which are investing heavily in research and development with new and advanced technologies. In the current scenario, COVID-19 and cancer therapeutics will be the major domain of competition between the companies.

Some of the major key players of the global monoclonal antibodies market are - Eli Lilly, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck, Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Technological Advancements

4.2.2 Increasing Burden of Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases

4.2.3 Huge Funding by Government for the Research and Development

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost Pertaining to the Method Involved in the Production of Monoclonal Antibodies

4.3.2 Loss of Patents

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Production Methods

5.1.1 In vivo

5.1.2 In vitro

5.2 By Source

5.2.1 Chimeric

5.2.2 Human

5.2.3 Humanized

5.2.4 Murine

5.3 By Indications

5.3.1 Cancer

5.3.2 Autoimmune Diseases

5.3.3 Infectious Diseases

5.3.4 Inflammatory Diseases

5.3.5 Others

5.4 By End Users

5.4.1 Hospitals

5.4.2 Research Institutes

5.4.3 Others

5.5 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.2 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.3 Merck KGaA

6.1.4 Pfizer, Inc.

6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.6 Novartis AG

6.1.7 AstraZeneca PLC

6.1.8 Amgen, Inc.

6.1.9 AbbVie, Inc.

6.1.10 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

