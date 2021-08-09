The Global Commercial Beverage Blender Market is expected to grow by $ 9.06 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Beverage Blender Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539042/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the commercial beverage blender market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion in the number of end-users offering blended beverages and the health benefits of smoothies. In addition, expansion in the number of end-users offering blended beverages is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The commercial beverage blender market analysis includes the end-user, type, and material segments and geographic landscape.



The commercial beverage blender market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• JCB

• restaurants

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



By Type

• electronic controls

• paddle or toggle controls



By Material

• plastic containers

• stainless-steel containers

• glass containers



This study identifies the growing adoption of commercial beverage blenders that comply with safety regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial beverage blender market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on commercial beverage blender market covers the following areas:

• Commercial beverage blender market sizing

• Commercial beverage blender market forecast

• Commercial beverage blender market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial beverage blender market vendors that include Blendtec Inc., Ceado Srl, Conair Corp., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Newell Brands Inc., Sammic SL, SANTOS SAS, Vita-Mix Corp., and Whirlpool Corp. Also, the commercial beverage blender market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539042/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________