The Global Chemical Logistics Market is expected to grow by $ 507.36 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period

Our report on chemical logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the chemical industry, increased use of multimodal transportation in chemical logistics, and growth in port infrastructure has reduced dwelling time of vessels at ports. In addition, growth of the chemical industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The chemical logistics market analysis include service segment and geographic landscape.



The chemical logistics market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Transportation

• Warehousing

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increased demand for modernized green warehouses in the chemical industry as one of the prime reasons driving the chemical logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, introduction of blockchain technology in the logistics industry and emergence of large-sized vessels in sea transportation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The chemical logistics market covers the following areas:

• Chemical logistics market sizing

• Chemical logistics market forecast

• Chemical logistics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chemical logistics market vendors that include BDP International Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Schenker AG, Schneider National Inc., Univar Solutions Inc., and Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP. Also, the chemical logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

