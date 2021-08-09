The Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs Market is expected to grow by $ 5.63 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04016579/?utm_source=GNW

63 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period. Our report on the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of COPD, strong pipeline and new drug approvals, and the growing demand for fixed-dose combinations. In addition, the rising prevalence of COPD is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drugs market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drugs market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Combination therapy

• Monotherapy



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the expanding research in curative approaches as one of the prime reasons driving the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in drug delivery devices and the growing use of e-cigarettes and other products for people to quit smoking will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drugs market covers the following areas:

• Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drugs market sizing

• Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drugs market forecast

• Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drugs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drugs market vendors that include AstraZeneca Plc, Exela Pharma Sciences LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, SHIONOGI Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and Viatris Inc. Also, the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

