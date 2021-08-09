The Global Cloud DVR Market is expected to grow by $ 8.65 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 22% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud DVR Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938112/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cloud DVR market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by time-shifting and ad-skipping features and the emergence of technologically advanced devices. In addition, time-shifting and ad-skipping features are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cloud DVR market analysis includes the platform and chipset segments and geographic landscape.



The cloud DVR market is segmented as below:

By Platform

• Hybrid

• IPTV

• Satellite



By Chipset

• HEVC

• MPEG-4

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing digitization of television networks as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud DVR market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cloud DVR market covers the following areas:

• Cloud DVR market sizing

• Cloud DVR market forecast

• Cloud DVR market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud DVR market vendors that include AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., DISH Network Corp., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Nokia Corp., Technicolor SA, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. Also, the cloud DVR market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938112/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________