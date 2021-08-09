The Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market is expected to grow by $ 839.97 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 94% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02900465/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on mobile augmented reality market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing dependence on apps and the proliferation of AR apps for numerous activities and the use of AR technology to make advertising more effective. In addition, the increasing dependence on apps and proliferation of AR apps for numerous activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The mobile augmented reality market analysis includes the end-user and application segments and geographic landscape.



The mobile augmented reality market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Enterprise

• Consumer



By Application

• Marketing and advertisement

• Gaming and entertainment

• Education and learning

• Travel and tourism

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing smartphone and tablet market in APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile augmented reality market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on mobile augmented reality market covers the following areas:

• Mobile augmented reality market sizing

• Mobile augmented reality market forecast

• Mobile augmented reality market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile augmented reality market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Blippar Ltd., Independiente Communication Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., PTC Inc., Seabery Augmented Technology SL group, Seiko Epson Corp., and Zugara Inc. Also, the mobile augmented reality market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

