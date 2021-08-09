Solar Panel Recycling APAC Market to 2027 - Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Solar Panel Recycling Market 2020-2027 by Process (Mechanical, Thermal, Laser, Chemical), Panel Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin Film), Shelf Life (Early Loss, Normal Loss), and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Asia Pacific solar panel recycling market will grow by 21.8% annually with a total addressable market cap of $399.4 million over 2021-2027 driven by the growing demand for clean energy, increasing growing adoption of solar power, and rising support of the government toward sustainable development.



Highlighted with 28 tables and 36 figures, this 88-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific solar panel recycling market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific solar panel recycling market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Process, Panel Type, Shelf Life, and Country.



Key Players:

Canadian Solar Inc.

EIKI SHOJI Co. Ltd.

First Solar Inc.

Interco Trading Inc.

PV Cycle a.i.s.b.l.

Reclaim PV Recycling Pty Ltd.

Reiling GmbH & Co. KG

REMA PV System AS

Rinovasol GMBH

Sharp Corporation

Silcontel Ltd.

SunPower Corporation

Trina Solar Co., Ltd.

Yingli Energy Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Process

3.1 Market Overview by Process

3.2 Mechanical Recycling

3.3 Thermal Recycling

3.4 Laser Recycling

3.5 Chemical Recycling

3.6 Other Processes



4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Panel Type

4.1 Market Overview by Panel Type

4.2 Monocrystalline Solar Panels

4.3 Polycrystalline Solar Panels

4.4 Thin Film Solar Panels



5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Shelf Life

5.1 Market Overview by Shelf Life

5.2 Early Loss

5.3 Normal Loss



6 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2027 by Country

6.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.2 China

6.3 Japan

6.4 India

6.5 Australia

6.6 South Korea

6.7 Rest of APAC Region



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

