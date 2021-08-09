TomoChain Lab Announces the Dual Launch of a New Multi-chain IDO Platform and Capital Investment Arm.

Singapore, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomoChain Lab is pleased to announce the dual launch of LuaStarter - a multi-chain IDO launchpad, and LuaVentures - a newly formed capital investment arm. The blend of LuaStarter and LuaVentures provides a comprehensive funding package for early-stage, legitimate blockchain startups.



By leveraging LuaStarter, projects can carry out an effective, transparent, and fair public launch seamlessly. The crow-funding launchpad allows projects to raise capital on a single blockchain or multiple blockchains simultaneously. Projects have the opportunity of driving enthusiasm and awareness with a broader audience and creating liquidity in different blockchains.

At launch, LuaStarter runs on the Ethereum and TomoChain blockchains. LuaStarter’s IDO process was created to provide investors with an excellent user experience while giving them confidence in the legitimacy of projects. A well-designed selection process has been set in place to ensure that projects launched through LuaSwap are credible, have real value, and have great potential to grow.

LuaStarter utilizes an innovative model called Tier Guaranteed System (TGS). LuaStarter users can participate simply by holding native TOMO, TOMOE, or LUA tokens. The TGS mechanism guarantees allocations for all investors in every IDO with the flexibility of buying more or fewer tokens than guaranteed numbers.

Backed by the whole product suite of the multi-chain AMM LuaSwap , launch projects and investors can utilize all features of LuaSwap such as swapping, pooling, farming, on-chain limit orders, and portfolio management. Projects can attract more users with premium multi-chain listings and incentivized pools on LuaSwap right after the launch.

The establishment of LuaVentures adds excellent support for the launch projects on LuaStarter as they can seek seed investments and many other assistances from the firm. LuaVentures was founded to focus exclusively on blockchain technology and the crypto ecosystem and is closing its inaugural fund. Led by TomoChain Lab and other reputable Limited Partners, LuaVentures will leverage its industry-leading network, research capabilities, and industry contacts to benefit its portfolio projects.

By launching LuaStarter and LuaVentures, TomoChain Lab aims to deepen its offerings, further capitalize on the excitement and fast development in the blockchain space, as well as look for new growth areas. ​​​​​​

About LuaStarter

LuaStarter is the first multi-chain fundraising and Initial Distribution Offering (IDO) platform based on LuaSwap exchange.

About LuaVenture

LuaVentures is the capital investment arm of TomoChain Lab Pte. Ltd. LuaVentures focuses exclusively on blockchain technology and the crypto ecosystem.

About TomoChain

TomoChain is a scalable blockchain-powered via Proof-of-Stake voting consensus and used commercially by companies globally.

TomoChain’s mission is to accelerate the onboarding of millions of users by empowering today’s applications with technology that masks the friction of Blockchain, all while retaining its underlying benefits.

Contact Details

Name: Anh Nguyen

Email: admin@tomochain.com

