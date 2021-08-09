The Global Automotive Human Machine Interface Market is expected to grow by $ 527.75 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Human Machine Interface Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01979545/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive human machine interface market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high co-relation between consumer electronics and HMI system with components generating economies of scale and integration of smartphones with vehicles boosting demand for HMI. In addition, high co-relation between consumer electronics and HMI system with components generating economies of scale is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive human machine interface market analysis includes solution segment andgeographic landscape.



The automotive human machine interface market is segmented as below:

By Solution

• Hardware

• Software and Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the government intervention to increase in-vehicle safety will push demand for HMI system as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive human machine interface market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive human machine interface market covers the following areas:

• Automotive human machine interface market sizing

• Automotive human machine interface market forecast

• Automotive human machine interface market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive human machine interface market vendors that include Airbiquity Inc., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, and Visteon Corp. Also, the automotive human machine interface market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

