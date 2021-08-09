Check Point Software Technologies Named a Leader in Mobile Security in Omdia’s Market Radar Report

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced it has been recognized as a Market Leader in Omdia’s Market Radar Mobile Security Management Solutions Report. This year’s recognition highlights Check Point Harmony Mobile’s ability to deliver a comprehensive set of capabilities that help businesses protect data across application, network, and device attack vectors.



Omdia assessed the Mobile Security Management (MSM) solutions with the following seven criteria; Endpoint threat detection, App threat detection, Network threat detection, integration & partner ecosystem, maturity, strategy & vision and market impact. Check Point Harmony Mobile was named a leader for its advanced abilities across all categories on the Omdia Market Radar’s Heatmap, while exceeding threat prevention, detection, response, and remediation capabilities.

“At Omdia we understand that mobile security is much more than mobile devices and that businesses must be cognizant of the range of threats to accurately secure the mobile workforce,” said Adam Holtby, Principal Analyst with Omdia. “Check Point Software has experienced significant traction of its mobile security offering, largely driven by the need to better secure and enable employees working across both corporate-owned and/or personal devices.”

As confirmed by Omdia’s report, mobile security is no longer optional. While workforces adapt to a hybrid work environment, Check Point Software’s Mobile Security Report 2021 found that 97% of organizations have faced mobile threats that used multiple attack vectors. Moreover, Check Point Software found that at least 40% of the world’s mobile devices are inherently vulnerable to cyber attacks making mobile security a vital tool in the fight against cybercrime.

“The hybrid work environment is here to stay. Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) is back in full force and companies need to implement strategies to keep their data and their employees’ safe,” said Rafi Kretchmer, VP Product Marketing at Check Point Software. “As mobile breaches are becoming increasingly pervasive and complex, Check Point Harmony Mobile protects remote users in a single solution that is easy to use.”

Check Point Harmony Mobile is a Mobile Threat Defense solution that keeps corporate data safe by securing employees’ mobile devices across all attack vectors: apps, network and OS. Harmony Mobile is part of the Check Point Harmony product suite that unifies endpoint, browser, email and remote access security components to protect all user devices and the enterprise networks they connect to.

Read more about today’s announcement, and receive a complimentary copy of Omdia’s Market Radar Mobile Security Management Solution Report.

About Omdia:

Omdia is a global technology research powerhouse, established following the merger of the research division of Informa Tech and the acquired IHS Markit technology research portfolio, Ovum, Heavy Reading, and Tractica. Omdia combines the expertise of more than 400 analysts across the entire technology spectrum covering 150 markets and publish over 3,000 research reports annually, reaching over 14,000 subscribers, and covering thousands of technology, media, and telecommunications companies.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity´s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organizations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises three core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.