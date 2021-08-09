Global Ceramic Tiles Market Report 2021: Market is Projected to Grow from USD123 Billion in 2020 to USD144 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ceramic Tiles Market, By Construction (New Construction and Replacement & Renovation), By End-User (Residential and Non-residential), By Application (Floor, Wall, Roof and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ceramic Tiles Market is projected to grow from USD123 billion in 2020 to around USD144 billion by 2026

Rising demand in construction owing to the development of high-rise commercial and residential buildings in growing economies, increasing capital inflow into the real-estate sector, and growing infrastructural development and construction activities are expected to positively influence the Global Ceramic Tiles Market in the coming years.



The Global Ceramic Tiles Market can be bifurcated into construction type, end-user, application and region. On the basis of construction type, the market can be segmented as new construction and replacement & renovation, where new construction segment is having a share of 63% due to rise in urbanization.

Moreover, new buildings in emerging economies are stated to drive the market. In terms of end-user, the market is segmented into residential and non-residential sectors where the market share of residential sector is 64%. The ceramic tiles in residential sector are used for applications in areas such as apartments, houses, balconies and wet areas like restrooms, kitchens, and laundry rooms, which in turn is expected to heighten the market growth over the forecast period.

Also, the restoration of existing structures in home decor purposes has boosted the requirement for ceramic tiles and increasing repair, rebuilding, and restoration activities of existing infrastructure.



In terms of application, the market can be segmented into floor, wall, roof and others. The floor subsegment accounts for the largest market share of 42% in this segment owing to rising interest for exceptionally tough and cost-proficient ceramic flooring for use in high-rise buildings.

Moreover, modern areas are projected to drive the market over the conjecture time frame. The improvement of new items and bother free establishment strategies have significantly determined the Global Ceramic Tiles Market in business flooring. The increasing housing sector in developing economies such as India is likely to spark the demand for the product owing to anti-slip and scratch resistance offered by the product.



The leading players in the Global Ceramic Tiles Market are Mohawk Industries Inc., SCG Ceramics Public Company Limited, Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV, PAMESA CERAMICA COMPACTTO S.L.U, RAK Ceramics PJSC, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Intreceramic USA inc., Gruppo Concorde S.p.A., Victoria Ceramics Plc and Cersaint S.A.

The market players are ceaselessly presenting items with high durability, toughness and less environmental impact to acquire customer consideration.



The largest contributor is Asia-Pacific with 65.22% value share in 2019. China is the largest contributing country in the region with 53% share in 2019, followed by India, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

The extension of residential and commercial sectors and modern areas in view of practical financial development in the region is expected to support construction activities, along these lines, driving ceramic tiles interest over the forecast years.

