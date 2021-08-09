Insights on the Urology Care Devices and Platforms Global Market to 2030 - Adoption of Telesurgery in Urology Care Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market: Focus on Product Type, Application, Indication, End User, and Regional Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market is to Reach $33.64 Billion by 2030.

Key Companies Profiled

Avenda Health, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Cook Group, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., KARL STORZ SE & Co KG, Lucida Medical Ltd, Medtronic plc, Px HealthCare Ltd., Richard Wolf GmbH, Rocamed, Urologix, LLC.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How has COVID-19 impacted the adoption of urology care devices and platforms applications?

What are the key regulations governing the urology care devices and platforms market in key regions?

What are the technological developments projected to have the maximum influence on the global urology care devices and platforms market?

Who are the leading players holding significant dominance in the global urology care devices and platforms market currently?

What are the drivers and restraints for the global urology care devices and platforms market?

Which region has the highest growth rate in the urology care devices and platform market?

Who are the key end-users of the global urology care devices and platform market?

Which are the emerging companies in the global urology care devices and platforms market?

Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market Drivers

The factors driving growth include rising prevalence of urological disorders, rising technology integration, and product portfolio expansion through mergers and acquisitions. The high susceptibility of diabetic patients to urinary tract infections (UTI) is a major factor for growing urological disorder cases. Thus, with the rise in diabetic patients across the world, UTIs are becoming widespread.

There has been a shift in preference by urologists toward single use endoscopes as compared to reusables. This is due to the risk of contamination associated with reusable endoscopes. Additionally, the usage of minimally invasive procedures as treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) has drastically increased since 2013.

Lastly, there have also been several key mergers and acquisitions in the field of urology that have driven the global urology care devices and platforms market. This assists the companies in gaining access to newer technologies and strengthening their product offering.

Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market Challenges

The restraints to the global urology care devices and platforms market include high upfront cost of the devices and data privacy concerns.

While single use instruments such as endoscopes have benefits that outweigh those of reusable devices, a major limitation encountered with single use instruments is their high upfront cost which puts pressure on the global urology care devices and platforms market. This causes an increase in hospital expenditure which subsequently leads to higher treatment costs. As a result, healthcare becomes both less affordable and accessible.

Data breaches are a huge source of concern for healthcare organizations as such incidents can cause legal issues and increase the risk of the practice being shut down. Such cases negatively influence the global urology care devices and platforms market and thus, pose a hindrance to the growth of the market.

Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market Opportunities

The opportunities for the global urology care devices and platforms market lie in the adoption of telesurgery in urological practices, emergence of regional companies, and development of remote patient monitoring devices.

Under the realm of telemedicine, telesurgery is one of the most challenging yet promising areas. Technological advancement and the development of high-speed internet with a wide bandwidth have positively influenced the field of telesurgery and telesurgical monitoring. While telesurgery holds potential in the field of global urology care devices and platforms market, it is advancement in telecommunication technologies that will allow telesurgery's applications in the field of education as well as assistance in urological procedures.

With more companies venturing into developing products with novel technologies, there is increased competition among the players in the global urology care devices and platforms market. While the major players in the global urology care devices and platforms market hold a larger market share, newer start-ups are focusing on entering the market by launching products that integrate concepts like artificial intelligence AI and machine learning (ML) into their devices. This gives them an edge over the already existing products.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Scope of Research

3 Research Methodology

4 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market

5 Disease Epidemiology and Procedure Volume Analysis and Forecast (2000-2030)

5.1 Disease Epidemiology

5.1.1 Kidney Diseases

5.1.2 Urological Cancer

5.1.3 Other Urological Diseases

5.2 Procedure Volume Analysis

5.2.1 Transurethral Prostatectomy

5.2.2 Open Prostatectomy

5.2.3 Laparoscopic Hysterectomy

5.2.4 Hysterectomy

6 Industry Analysis

7 Competitive Landscape

8 Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market

8.1 Assumptions and Limitations

8.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

8.2.1 Key Findings:

8.2.2 Opportunity Assessment:

8.3 Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market Size and Forecast

8.3.1 Realistic Growth Scenario

8.3.2 Pessimistic/Conservative Growth Scenario

8.3.3 Optimistic Growth Scenario

8.4 Market Dynamics

8.4.1 Impact Analysis

8.4.2 Market Growth Promoting Factors

8.4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Urological Disorders

8.4.2.2 Rising Technology Integration in Urology Care

8.4.2.3 Product Portfolio Expansion Through Mergers and Acquisitions

8.4.3 Market Growth Restraining Factors

8.4.3.1 High Upfront Cost of Devices

8.4.3.2 Data Privacy Concerns

8.4.4 Market Growth Opportunities

8.4.4.1 Adoption of Telesurgery in Urology Care

8.4.4.2 Emergence of Regional Companies in Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market

8.4.4.3 Development of Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

9 Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market (by Product)

9.1 Opportunity Assessment

9.2 Devices

9.2.1 Conventional Devices

9.2.1.1 Instruments

9.2.1.1.1 Dialysis Devices

9.2.1.1.1.1 Hemodialysis Devices

9.2.1.1.1.2 Peritoneal Dialysis Devices

9.2.1.1.2 Endoscopy and Imaging Devices

9.2.1.1.2.1 Ureteroscopes

9.2.1.1.2.2 Nephroscopes

9.2.1.1.2.3 Cystoscopes

9.2.1.1.2.4 Others

9.2.1.1.3 Lasers and Lithotripsy Devices

9.2.1.1.4 Endoscopy Fluid Management System

9.2.1.1.5 Insufflators

9.2.1.1.6 Urodynamic Systems

9.2.1.2 Consumables and Accessories

9.2.1.2.1 Guidewires and Catheters

9.2.1.2.2 Ureteral Stents

9.2.1.2.3 Biopsy Devices

9.2.1.2.4 Others

9.2.2 Advanced Devices

9.2.2.1 Neurostimulator

9.2.2.2 Robotic System

9.2.2.3 Others

9.3 Platforms

10 Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market (by Application)

10.1 Opportunity Assessment

10.2 Treatment

10.3 Diagnostics and Monitoring

11 Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market (by End User)

11.1 Opportunity Assessment

11.2 Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Clinics

11.3 Dialysis Centers

11.4 Homecare Settings

12 Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market (by Indication)

12.1 Opportunity Assessment

12.2 Kidney Diseases

12.3 Urological Cancer and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)

12.4 Pelvic Organ Prolapse

12.5 Other Diseases

13 Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market (by Region)

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Avenda Health

14.1.1 Company Overview

14.1.2 Role of Avenda Health in the Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market

14.1.3 Recent Developments

14.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

14.2.1 Company Overview

14.2.2 Role of B. Braun Melsungen AG in the Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market

14.2.3 Financials

14.2.4 Recent Developments

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

14.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.2 Role of Becton, Dickinson and Company in Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market

14.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 Recent Developments

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4 Boston Scientific Corporation

14.4.1 Company Overview

14.4.2 Role of Boston Scientific Corporation in the Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market

14.4.3 Financials

14.4.4 Recent Developments

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5 Cardinal Health, Inc.

14.5.1 Company Overview

14.5.2 Role of Cardinal Health, Inc. in Global Urology Devices and Platforms Market

14.5.3 Financials

14.5.4 Recent Developments

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6 Cook Group

14.6.1 Company Overview

14.6.2 Role of Cook Group in the Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market

14.6.3 SWOT Analysis

14.7 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

14.7.1 Company Overview

14.7.2 Role of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market

14.7.3 Financials

14.7.4 Recent Developments

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

14.8.1 Company Overview

14.8.2 Role of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in the Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market

14.8.3 Financials

14.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.9 KARL STORZ SE & Co KG

14.9.1 Company Overview

14.9.2 Role of KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG in the Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market

14.9.3 SWOT Analysis

14.1 Lucida Medical Ltd

14.10.1 Company Overview

14.10.2 Role of Lucida Medical Ltd in the Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market

14.10.3 Recent Developments

14.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.11 Medtronic plc

14.11.1 Company Overview

14.11.2 Role of Medtronic plc in the Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market

14.11.3 Financials

14.11.4 Recent Developments

14.11.5 SWOT Analysis

14.12 Px HealthCare Ltd.

14.12.1 Company Overview

14.12.2 Role of Px Healthcare Ltd. in the Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market

14.12.3 Recent Developments

14.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.13 Richard Wolf GmbH

14.13.1 Company Overview

14.13.2 Role of Richard Wolf GmbH in the Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market

14.13.3 Recent Developments

14.13.4 SWOT Analysis

14.14 Rocamed

14.14.1 Company Overview

14.14.2 Role of Rocamed in the Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market

14.14.3 SWOT Analysis

14.15 Urologix, LLC.

14.15.1 Company Overview

14.15.2 Role of Urologix, LLC. in the Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market

14.15.3 SWOT Analysis

14.16 Company Snapshots

14.16.1 Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

14.16.1.1 Company Overview

14.16.1.2 Role of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market

14.16.1.3 Recent Development

14.16.2 Valencia Technologies Corporation

14.16.2.1 Company Overview

14.16.2.2 Role of Valencia Technologies in the Global Urology Care and Platforms Market

14.16.2.3 Recent Developments

14.16.3 NanoVibronix, Inc.

14.16.3.1 Company Overview

14.16.3.2 Role of NanoVibronix, Inc. in Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market

14.16.3.3 Recent Developments

14.16.4 I-O Urology

14.16.4.1 Company Overview

14.16.4.2 Role of I-O Urology in Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market

14.16.4.3 Recent Developments

14.16.5 CareLogiQ Corp.

14.16.5.1 Company Overview

14.16.5.2 Role of CareLogiQ Corp. in the Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Market

14.16.5.3 Recent Developments

14.16.6 Renalytix AI plc

14.16.6.1 Company Overview

14.16.6.2 Role of Renalytix AI plc in Global Urology Care Devices and Platforms Markets

14.16.6.3 Recent Developments

