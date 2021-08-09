New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Migraine - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030, GlobalData" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06107072/?utm_source=GNW





According to the International Classification of Headache Disorders, Third Edition (ICHD-3) criteria, migraine is considered to be one of two types based on the presence of characteristic transient focal neurological symptoms that usually precede or sometimes accompany the headache: migraine with aura, and migraine without aura (Olesen, 2018). According to the frequency of headaches, migraine can be divided into episodic migraine with the primary criterion of less than 15 headache days per month and chronic migraine with 15 or more headache days per month (Buse et al., 2012; Olesen, 2018).



This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical epidemiological trends for migraine in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).The report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the 12-month total prevalent cases and 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of migraine.



The 12-month total prevalent cases and 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of migraine are segmented by age (18 years and older), sex, subtype (migraine with aura and migraine without aura).The report also includes the 12-month total and 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of migraine further segmented by migraine frequency into episodic migraine and chronic migraine for both sexes and ages 18 years and older.



The following data describes epidemiology of migraine. In the 7MM, epidemiologists forecast an increase in the 12-month total prevalent cases of migraine from 72,739,456 cases in 2020 to 73,708,346 cases in 2030, at an AGR of 0.13% over the forecast period. Women accounted for more 12-month total prevalent cases of migraine than men in the 7MM and it predominantly affects younger adults. These findings are in line with the The analyst estimates and these trends are reflected in forecast for the 12-month total prevalent cases for the 7MM.



