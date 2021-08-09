Global Empty Capsules Market Research Report 2021-2026: Type (Gelatin, Non gelatin), Application (Antibiotics, Dietary Supplements, Anti- Inflammatory), End User (Pharma, Nutraceuticals)

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Empty Capsules Market by Type (Gelatin (Porcine, Bovine), Non gelatin (HPMC, Pullulan)), Functionality (Delayed release), Application (Antibiotics, Dietary Supplements, Anti- Inflammatory), End User (Pharma, Nutraceuticals) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global empty capsules market is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2026 from USD 2.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2%

The overall growth of the empty capsules market is largely driven by the growing adoption of capsule formulations among the growing geriatric population, the growth of the pharmaceutical market, increasing R&D activities & clinical trial studies, and advancements in capsule delivery technologies.

"By type, the non - gelatin capsules segment is likely to grow at a faster pace"

Based on type, the empty capsules market is categorized into gelatin capsules and non - gelatin capsules. In 2020, gelatin capsules accounted for the largest share in the empty capsules market. The non - gelatin capsules segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is largely driven by the increasing demand for non - animal-based products and the advantages offered by these capsules over gelatin-based ones, including low hygroscopicity, physical stability, stability in different ranges of temperature & humidity, and low moisture content.

"Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the empty capsules market."

The presence of many global capsule manufacturers in China and India, growth in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, the relatively less stringent regulations in the nutraceutical industry in these regions, an increasing focus on generics, and rising healthcare awareness are expected to drive the adoption of empty capsules in the Asia Pacific.

"North America: the largest share of the empty capsules market"

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share in the empty capsules market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the existing presence of major capsule manufacturers and pharmaceutical giants. The growing emphasis on superior nutraceutical and cosmetic products has also increased the demand for empty capsules.

The empty capsules market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Capsugel (US), ACG Worldwide (India), Qualicaps (US), Suheung Co. Ltd. (Korea), CapsCanada Corporation (Canada), and others

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Empty Capsules Market Overview

4.2 North America: Empty Capsules Market Share, by Type & Country (2020)

4.3 Empty Capsules Market Share, by Functionality (2020)

4.4 Empty Capsules Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.3 Ranges/Scenarios

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Empty Capsules Market

5.4.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.4.2 Impact on the Empty Capsules Market

5.4.3 Impact of Drivers During the COVID-19 Pandemic

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Business of Customers

5.5.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Empty Capsules Manufacturers

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.8 Value Chain Analysis of the Empty Capsules Market

5.9 Technological Analysis

5.9.1 Empty Capsules

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.12 Regulatory Landscape

5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.14 Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market

5.15 Industry Trends

6 Empty Capsules Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Gelatin Capsules

6.2.1 Porcine Gelatin

6.2.2 Bovine Gelatin

6.2.3 Bone Meal

6.2.4 Other Gelatin Sources

6.3 Non-Gelatin Capsules

6.3.1 Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose

6.3.2 Pullulan & Starch

7 Empty Capsules Market, by Functionality

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Immediate-Release Capsules

7.3 Sustained-Release Capsules

7.4 Delayed-Release Capsules

8 Empty Capsules Market, by Therapeutic Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs

8.3 Dietary Supplements

8.4 Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations

8.5 Antianemic Preparations

8.6 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

8.7 Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs

8.8 Cough & Cold Drugs

8.9 Other Therapeutic Applications

9 Empty Capsules Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

9.3 Nutraceutical Industry

9.4 Cosmetic Industry

9.5 Research Laboratories

10 Empty Capsules Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 RoE

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Roapac

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Right-To-Win Approaches Adopted by Key Market Players

11.3 Revenue Analysis

11.4 Market Share Analysis

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive Players

11.5.4 Participants

11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Start-Ups/Smes

11.6.1 Progressive Companies

11.6.2 Starting Blocks

11.6.3 Responsive Companies

11.6.4 Dynamic Companies

11.7 Competitive Benchmarking

11.8 Growth Strategies Adopted by Major and Emerging Players

11.8.1 Empty Capsules Market: Key Deals (January 2018 to June 2021)

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Market Players

12.1.1 Capsugel (Lonza Group Ltd.)

12.1.2 Acg

12.1.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

12.1.4 Suheung

12.1.5 Capscanada Corporation

12.1.6 Qingdao Yiqing Medicinal Capsules

12.1.7 Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsule

12.1.8 Health Caps India

12.1.9 Snail Pharma Industry

12.1.10 Roxlor

12.1.11 Sunil Healthcare

12.1.12 Medi-Caps

12.1.13 Nectar Lifesciences

12.1.14 Natural Capsules

12.1.15 Bright Pharma Caps

12.2 Others Market Players

12.2.1 Erawat Pharma Limited

12.2.2 Comed Chemicals

12.2.3 Fortcaps Healthcare

12.2.4 Shaoxing Zhongya Capsule

12.2.5 Farmacapsulas

12.4.6 Shree Pharma Caps

12.3.7 Lfa Machines Oxford

12.3.8 Shaoxing Kangke Capsule

12.3.9 Zhejiang Yuexi Capsule

12.3.10 Saviour Caps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/os5y3a