Vestjysk Bank upgrades its guidance for 2021. The Bank raises its forecast for core earnings net of non-recurring items relating to the merger with Den Jyske Sparekasse to a profit after tax in the DKK 575–625 million range from previously DKK 500-550 million. The expected overall profit including non-recurring items after tax is raised from about DKK 800–900 million to DKK 900–1,000 million.
The upgrade is the result of a persistently high level of business activity and lower-than-expected impairment charges.
