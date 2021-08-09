FUISZ Announces Patent Issuance for Next Generation Heat Not Burn Device Architecture

Franklin, TN, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuisz announces the issuance of US 11,076,642, entitled “Vaporizer for Smoking Cigarettes with Individual Heater” (the “’642” patent). The patent is assigned to Fuisz affiliate, Sobota HnB Technologies LLC. This issued claims of the ‘642 patent are directed to a novel heat not burn device architecture in which the heating chamber of the device is hinged to open. The heating chamber is opened to allow for insertion of a tobacco stick with an individual heater, and reliable make electrical contact between the device and the tobacco stick.

Joseph Fuisz, co-inventor and managing member of Sobota HnB, commented: “the heat-not-burn category has enormous potential to help transition adult users of combustibles to better alternatives. Despite the relative age of the category – a commercial history spanning over twenty years – the heating systems employed in heat-not-burn products remain in flux, and meaningful consumer adoption is just taking hold”

“Our belief is that the ultimate heating system evolutionary step is to a disposable heater contained within the tobacco stick itself, that is disposed as part of the stick after use. This will improve heating control, vapor production, avoid residue issues, ease cleaning and simplify and improve the consumer experience.”

“Today’s announced patent issuance represents critical IP real estate in the heat-not-burn space. Devices are needed that seamlessly integrate with tobacco sticks that contain individual heaters. There is an inherent tension between the need for the heating chamber to have a greater diameter of the tobacco stick – which otherwise cannot be inserted in the heating chamber, one the one hand, and the need to make reliable unbroken electrical contact between the device and the tobacco stick, on the other. The issued patent announced today addresses and resolves this tension with a novel, user-friendly device architecture.”

About Fuisz LLC. Fuisz LLC is a private technology company originated by Joseph Fuisz (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Fuisz) and Richard Fuisz (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Fuisz). The Fuiszes have made substantial contributions in drug delivery including orally dissolving tablets and novel particle coating systems at Fuisz Technologies; inventing and developing thin film drug delivery technologies, developing extruded sheet technology, and heat-not-burn technologies including novel substrates and device platforms. Fuisz has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee. www.fuisz.com.