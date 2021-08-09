No Candidate is Just Their Resume: Wedge Brings Video Screening Insights to SHRM Talent Conference & Expo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Matt Baxter, co-founder and CEO of Wedge , the modern recruiting platform turning video screening into a competitive advantage WHAT: Will present “No Candidate is Just Their Resume: Innovative Candidate Screening” at the upcoming SHRM Talent Conference & Expo. WHEN: The conference will take place Sunday, August 22 – Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Baxter will speak on Monday, August 23, at 1 p.m. PT. WHERE: Caesars Forum

3911 Koval Lane

Las Vegas, Nev. For additional information, visit https://conferences.shrm.org/talent-conference.

DETAILS:

People contain multitudes, which is why no candidate is just their resume. They have lived experiences, lessons learned and stories to tell. Yet, traditional recruiting relies on static documents to inform dynamic decisions. During this year’s SHRM Talent Conference & Expo, Matt Baxter, co-founder and CEO of Wedge, will expertly guide attendees through a new framework for screening and incorporating video into work communication tools. Baxter will share real-life examples of how video can transform the screening – and interview – process and help organizations better connect with candidates.

Session attendees will learn how to deliver a modern interview experience anytime, anywhere, and outpace the competition by reducing their recruiting team’s workload.

For event information, including registration, visit https://conferences.shrm.org/talent-conference.