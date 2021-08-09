Cerence Achieves Record Starts-of-Production (SOPs) for its Industry-Leading Conversational AI Products in 61 New Car Models from 16 Global Automakers in Most Recent Quarter

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced a new quarterly record: the start-of-production (SOP) of its industry-leading automotive technologies in 61 new car models from 16 global automakers in its Q3 2021.



This milestone signals ongoing adoption of Cerence’s conversational AI solutions for mobility and a new wave of integrated in-car assistant experiences that will soon be available to consumers. The achievement spans 32 brands from many of the most recognizable names in the global automotive industry, including BMW, Ford, GM, Jaguar Land Rover, Daimler, Honda, Renault, Stellantis, Toyota, and Volkswagen Group as well as leading Chinese OEMs BJEV, Chery, Geely, Great Wall Motors, Human Horizons, and SAIC.

“This record achievement demonstrates our continued growth and momentum as we partner with OEMs worldwide to develop intuitive, natural experiences that delight their drivers,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. “We look forward to bringing the next generation of conversational AI-powered assistants to drivers across the globe as these new cars from our important customers begin to roll off the production line and onto the road.”

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and nearly 400 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

