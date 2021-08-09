Autolus Therapeutics Announces Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation for obe-cel for the treatment of relapsed/refractory adult B-cell ALL

LONDON, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it has received Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for AUTO1 (obecabtagene autoleucel, obe-cel), the company’s CAR T cell therapy being investigated in the ongoing FELIX Phase 1b/2 study in relapsed/refractory (r/r) adult B-cell Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) in patients 18 years and older.



“PIM designation is a recognition of obe-cel as a promising candidate for the Early Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS) in the UK for the treatment of adult patients with r/r ALL, a life-threatening condition with high unmet need,” said Dr. Christian Itin, chief executive officer of Autolus.

About PIM

PIM designations are given to medicinal products that are likely to offer a major advantage for patients. For the MHRA to grant a PIM Designation, the product must meet each of the following three criteria:*

Criterion 1 : The conditions should be life-threatening or seriously debilitating with high unmet need, meaning there is no method of treatment, diagnosis or prevention available, or existing methods have serious limitations

: The conditions should be life-threatening or seriously debilitating with high unmet need, meaning there is no method of treatment, diagnosis or prevention available, or existing methods have serious limitations Criterion 2 : The medicinal product is likely to offer major advantage over methods currently used in the UK. Preliminary evidence should be submitted based on both non-clinical and clinical data

: The medicinal product is likely to offer major advantage over methods currently used in the UK. Preliminary evidence should be submitted based on both non-clinical and clinical data Criterion 3: The potential adverse effects of the medicinal product are likely to be outweighed by the benefits, allowing for the reasonable expectation of a positive benefit risk balance



About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information please visit www.autolus.com.

About Obe-cel (AUTO1)

Obe-cel is a CD19 CAR T cell investigational therapy designed to overcome the limitations in clinical activity and safety compared to current CD19 CAR T cell therapies. Designed to have a fast target binding off-rate to minimize excessive activation of the programmed T cells, obe-cel may reduce toxicity and be less prone to T cell exhaustion, which could enhance persistence and improve the ability of the programmed T cells to engage in serial killing of target cancer cells. In collaboration with our academic partner, UCL, obe-cel is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adult ALL and B-NHL. The company has also progressed obe-cel to the FELIX trial, a potential pivotal trial.

About Obe-cel FELIX trial

The FELIX clinical trial is enrolling adult patients with relapsed/refractory ALL. The trial has a short Phase 1b component prior to proceeding to a single arm Phase 2 clinical trial. The primary endpoint is overall response rate, and the key secondary endpoints include duration of response, MRD negative CR rate and safety. The trial will enroll approximately 100 patients across 30 of the leading academic and non-academic centers in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe.

