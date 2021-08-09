Axsome Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Company to host conference call today at 8:00 AM Eastern



NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“As part of the ongoing review of our NDA for AXS-05, the FDA recently notified us that they have identified deficiencies that preclude labeling discussions at this time. We are attempting to learn the nature of these deficiencies with the goal of addressing them, however, this development may lead to a delay in the potential approval of AXS-05. We will keep you informed as we learn more,” said Herriot Tabuteau, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Axsome. “Our other programs continue to advance. We successfully filed our NDA for AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine in the second quarter, and we remain on track to initiate the planned Phase 3 trial of AXS-12 for the treatment of narcolepsy this quarter. The buildout of our team and infrastructure is also continuing as we work towards our goal of delivering potentially life-changing medicines to people living with serious CNS conditions.”

Business Update

For the many people facing unsatisfactory treatments for CNS disorders, Axsome accelerates the invention and adoption of life-changing medicines. The Company is developing a portfolio of differentiated, patent-protected, CNS product candidates with four in active clinical development.

AXS-05

AXS-05 (dextromethorphan-bupropion) is Axsome’s novel, oral, investigational NMDA receptor antagonist with multimodal activity being developed for the following indications: major depressive disorder (MDD), Alzheimer’s disease (AD) agitation, and smoking cessation. AXS-05 has been granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Breakthrough Therapy designations for MDD and for AD agitation.

Depression: Axsome’s New Drug Application (NDA) for AXS-05 for the treatment of MDD was granted Priority Review and is currently under review by the FDA. On July 30, 2021, the Company received a letter from the FDA stating that it has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time. The letter stated further that the notification does not reflect a final decision on the information under review. The letter did not state what the deficiencies are. In response to the Company’s inquiries regarding the nature of the deficiencies since receipt of the letter, the FDA has informed the Company that their review is ongoing, but have not yet communicated any details regarding the nature of the deficiencies. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for the NDA is August 22, 2021.



Axsome has completed the MERIT trial, a Phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, relapse prevention trial of AXS-05 in treatment resistant depression (TRD) patients. In a separate release issued this morning, Axsome announced that AXS-05 met the primary and key secondary endpoint in the trial. AXS-05 substantially and significantly delayed the time to relapse of depression (p=0.002, primary endpoint), and prevented relapse of depression (p=0.004, key secondary endpoint), compared to placebo.

AD Agitation: Axsome is conducting the ACCORD study, a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter, randomized withdrawal trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of AXS-05 in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) agitation. Axsome anticipates completion of the trial in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Smoking Cessation: Axsome is scheduled to meet with the FDA in the third quarter to discuss the continued clinical development of AXS-05 as an aid to smoking cessation treatment. Axsome previously announced positive results from a Phase 2 trial of AXS-05 for smoking cessation treatment conducted under a research collaboration between Axsome and Duke University.

AXS-07

AXS-07 (MoSEIC™ meloxicam-rizatriptan) is Axsome’s novel, oral, rapidly absorbed, multi-mechanistic, investigational medicine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Migraine: Axsome submitted an NDA for AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine in the second quarter. The Company intends to announce the FDA’s decision regarding its acceptance of the NDA filing in the third quarter.



AXS-12

AXS-12 (reboxetine) is Axsome’s novel, oral, potent, and highly selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor for the treatment of narcolepsy. AXS-12 has been granted FDA Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of narcolepsy.

Narcolepsy: Axsome is on track to initiate a Phase 3 trial of AXS-12 in the treatment of narcolepsy in the third quarter. The planned Phase 3 trial will be a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study.



AXS-14

AXS-14 (esreboxetine) is Axsome’s novel, oral, potent, and highly selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor for the management of fibromyalgia. Esreboxetine, the SS-enantiomer of reboxetine, is more potent and selective than racemic reboxetine.

Fibromyalgia: In June 2021, Axsome announced it had completed a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA for AXS-14. Axsome anticipates submitting an NDA for AXS-14 for the management of fibromyalgia in the fourth quarter of 2022, pending successful completion of manufacturing and other activities related to the product candidate. AXS-14 has previously met the primary endpoints and demonstrated positive and statistically significant results in a Phase 3 and in a Phase 2 trial for the management of fibromyalgia.



Commercial and Launch-Readiness Activities

Axsome continues with preparations for a potential commercial launch of AXS-05 for the treatment of MDD, if approved, and for a subsequent launch of AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine, if approved, including technology implementation and team build:

Axsome’s Digital Centric Commercialization™ (DCC) platform design and implementation is now complete and testing of the platform for execution at launch is underway.

Axsome’s field leadership team is now fully staffed and field force representative hiring has commenced. The Company anticipates having all field representatives on-board by launch.

The market access team continues to engage in permitted ongoing discussion with payers, ensuring awareness of Axsome and of AXS-05’s product profile, and is actively setting up comprehensive patient support services.



2021 Anticipated Milestones

Regulatory and Commercial: AXS-05 for MDD, PDUFA target action date (August 22, 2021) AXS-07 for migraine, NDA acceptance decision (3Q 2021) AXS-05 for smoking cessation, FDA meeting (3Q 2021) AXS-05 for MDD, commercial launch, if approved (4Q 2021)

Clinical Trial Initiations: Phase 3 trial of AXS-12 in the treatment of narcolepsy (3Q 2021)





Upcoming Scientific Conferences

Axsome is scheduled to present data at the following upcoming scientific conferences:

International Headache Congress (IHC), September 8-12, 2021



Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Research and development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses were $14.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $10.5 million for the comparable period in 2020. The increase was driven by costs to support the NDA filings and personnel expense which includes an increase in headcount along with an increase in stock compensation expense.

R&D expenses were $14.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $10.5 million for the comparable period in 2020. The increase was driven by costs to support the NDA filings and personnel expense which includes an increase in headcount along with an increase in stock compensation expense. General and administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses were $16.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $7.2 million for the comparable period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to pre-commercial activities and personnel expense which includes an increase in headcount along with an increase in stock compensation expense.

G&A expenses were $16.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $7.2 million for the comparable period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to pre-commercial activities and personnel expense which includes an increase in headcount along with an increase in stock compensation expense. Net loss: Net loss was $32.3 million, or $(0.86) per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to a net loss of $18.3 million, or $(0.49) per share, for the comparable period in 2020.

Net loss was $32.3 million, or $(0.86) per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to a net loss of $18.3 million, or $(0.49) per share, for the comparable period in 2020. Cash: At June 30, 2021, Axsome had $141.2 million of cash compared to $183.9 million at December 31, 2020.

At June 30, 2021, Axsome had $141.2 million of cash compared to $183.9 million at December 31, 2020. Shares outstanding: At June 30, 2021, Axsome had 37,648,948 shares of common stock outstanding.



Financial Guidance

Axsome believes that its cash at June 30, 2021, along with the remaining committed capital from the $225 million term loan facility, is sufficient to fund anticipated operations, based on the current operating plan, which includes costs for the potential commercial launch of AXS-05 in MDD and AXS-07 in migraine, into at least 2024.

Axsome expects that its operating expenses will increase year over year as we continue to build out the commercial function and further advance our pipeline.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.

Selected Consolidated Financial Data

Statements of Operations Information:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 14,503,326 $ 10,542,957 $ 31,099,014 $ 38,064,357 General and administrative $ 16,344,361 $ 7,235,877 $ 27,592,734 $ 12,205,934 Total operating expenses 30,847,687 17,778,834 58,691,748 50,270,291 Loss from operations (30,847,687 ) (17,778,834 ) (58,691,748 ) (50,270,291 ) Interest and amortization of debt discount

(expense) income (1,436,522 ) (548,158 ) (2,852,431 ) (540,847 ) Net loss $ (32,284,209 ) $ (18,326,992 ) $ (61,544,179 ) $ (50,811,138 ) Net loss per common share,

basic and diluted $ (0.86 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (1.64 ) $ (1.37 ) Weighted average common shares

outstanding, basic and diluted 37,595,069 37,100,770 37,512,716 37,081,064

Balance Sheet Information:

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 141,219,090 $ 183,876,453 Total assets 143,264,750 186,134,323 Loan payable, current and long-term 48,882,599 48,321,848 Accumulated deficit (340,340,272 ) (278,796,093 ) Stockholders’ equity $ 71,436,620 $ 113,792,909

