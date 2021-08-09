The Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market is expected to grow by $ 609.37 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 11.62% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05622896/?utm_source=GNW

62% during the forecast period. Our report on irrigation timers and controllers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation in product functionality and features and government initiatives supporting sustainable agriculture practices. In addition, innovation in product functionality and features is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The irrigation timers and controllers market analysis includes the product and application segments and geographic landscape.



The irrigation timers and controllers market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Smart controllers

• Basic controllers



By Application

• Agriculture

• Non-agriculture



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising water scarcity as one of the prime reasons driving the irrigation timers and controllers market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on irrigation timers and controllers market covers the following areas:

• Irrigation timers and controllers market sizing

• Irrigation timers and controllers market forecast

• Irrigation timers and controllers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading irrigation timers and controllers market vendors that include Bermad CS Ltd., Holman Industries, Hunter Industries Inc., K-Rain Manufacturing, Lindsay Corp., Nelson Irrigation Corp., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Rain Bird Corp., The Toro Co., and Valmont Industries Inc. Also, the irrigation timers and controllers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

