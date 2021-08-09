Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Fiscal Quarter 2021 Operating Results

PAOLI, Pa., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF) (the “Company”), the parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association (the “Bank”), today reported operating results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net income amounted to $1.6 million, or $0.21 per fully diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.5 million, or $0.19 per fully diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increases in net income and diluted earnings per share from the third quarter of 2020 were primarily due to an increase in net interest income and other income. Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 0.53 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 0.47 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 4.35 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with 4.06 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, net income amounted to $6.1 million, or $0.81 per fully diluted common share, compared with net income of $4.1 million, or $0.54 per fully diluted common share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. Annualized ROAA was 0.67 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 0.45 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, and annualized ROAE was 5.61 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, compared with 3.85 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2020.

“Our third quarter results reflect solid core earnings and our continuing efforts to improve our margin. We anticipate that these efforts, along with economic conditions that we hope will continue to improve going forward, should contribute to stronger operating results. Our top priority for the coming quarters remains improving our overall asset quality metrics and a focus on expense reduction,” commented Anthony C. Weagley, President and Chief Executive Officer.   

Statement of Income Highlights at June 30, 2021

  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased to 2.70 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 2.28 percent for the prior year’s quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase was driven by the reduction in interest expense, partially offset by a decrease in interest-earning assets. On a linked quarter basis, NIM increased 0.16 percent to 2.70 percent; the linked quarter increase was driven by reductions in rates paid on deposits.

  • Net interest income increased $923,000, or 4.5 percent, for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in net interest income was due primarily to a reduction in cost of interest-bearing deposits. Net interest income increased $327,000 compared to the sequential quarter ended March 31, 2021.

  • Net other real estate owned (“OREO”) expensed increased $806,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in OREO expense was due to the company’s $835,000 adjustment of value of the one commercial real estate property based on the ongoing monitoring and evaluation of current economic conditions.

  • The Company did not record a provision for loan losses during the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 or the sequential quarter ended March 31, 2021. For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, provision for loan losses was $550,000, or $2.7 million less than the $3.2 million provision recorded for the nine months ended June 30, 2020.
      
Linked Quarter Financial Ratios
(unaudited)		     
      
As of or for the quarter ended: 6/30/21  3/31/21  12/31/20  9/30/20  6/30/20 
Return on average assets (1) 0.53%  0.73%  0.74%  (1.15%)  0.47% 
Return on average equity (1) 4.35%  6.14%  6.38%  (9.54%)  4.06% 
Net interest margin (1) 2.70%  2.54%  2.62%  2.38%  2.28% 
Loans / deposits ratio 104.84%  108.14%  111.33%  116.62%  117.93% 
Shareholders’ equity / total assets 12.50%  12.09%  11.73%  11.64%  11.88% 
Efficiency ratio (2) 73.6%  63.5%  58.3%  61.5%  66.7% 
Book value per common share$19.44 $19.17 $18.83 $18.47 $18.86 


__________
(1)Annualized.
(2)Included impact of $835,000 OREO valuation adjustment in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Without valuation adjustment, efficiency ratio is 63.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.


Linked Quarter Income Statement Data
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)         		   
               
For the quarter ended: 6/30/21  3/31/21  12/31/20  9/30/20  6/30/20
Net interest income$7,129 $6,802 $7,304 $6,720  $6,631
Provision for loan losses -  -  550  7,400   435
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,129  6,802  6,754  (680)  6,196
Other income 793  1,167  1,224  692   389
Other expense 5,832  5,063  4,972  4,558   4,684
Income (loss) before income tax expense 2,090  2,906  3,006  (4,546)  1,901
Income tax expense (benefit) 489  682  733  (1,043)  447
Net income (loss)$1,601 $2,224 $2,273 $(3,503) $1,454
Earnings (loss) per common share              
Basic$0.21 $0.30 $0.30 $(0.46) $0.19
Diluted$0.21 $0.30 $0.30 $(0.46) $0.19
Weighted average common shares outstanding          
Basic 7,545,371  7,529,408  7,525,808  7,522,199   7,538,375
Diluted 7,546,200  7,530,151  7,526,376  7,522,360   7,538,375
                

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $7.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $498,000, or 7.51 percent, from $6.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, NIM increased by 42 basis points to 2.70 percent, as compared to 2.28 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This increase was primarily driven by a reduction in interest expense as the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by 68 basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 60 basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Net interest income was $21.2 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $923,000, or 4.5 percent, from $20.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, NIM increased by 34 basis points to 2.62 percent, as compared to 2.28 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. Consistent with the current quarter, this increase was primarily driven by the 72 basis point decrease in cost of interest-bearing deposits compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The cost of borrowings decreased by 18 basis points compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 66 basis points compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2020.

Interest Income

For the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, total interest income was $9.4 million and $10.5 million, respectively. The average yield on interest-earning assets declined 4 basis points when compared to the same period in 2020. Total interest income fell for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, due to the decrease in loan balances and the overall average yield on loans.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, total interest income was $29.6 million, a decrease of $4.4 million or 13.0 percent, from $34.0 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The average yield on interest-earning assets declined 16 basis points when compared to the same period in 2020. Total interest income fell for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to an overall decrease in rates.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, interest expense decreased by $1.6 million, or 40.8 percent, to $2.3 million, compared to $3.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in interest expense is primarily attributable to rate related factors, as the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities fell 60 basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This decline is reflected in a 68 basis point decrease in the rate on interest-bearing deposits.

Total interest expense decreased by $5.3 million, or 39.1 percent, to $8.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $13.7 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in interest expense on deposits is primarily attributable to rate related factors. The annualized average rate on total interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 1.10 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, from 1.76 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. This decrease primarily reflects a decrease in the average rate of interest-bearing deposits of 0.72 percent and a decrease in the average rate of borrowings of 0.18 percent. The decrease in the average rate of interest-bearing deposits consisted of a 0.72 percent decrease in the average rate of certificates of deposit, a 0.68 percent decrease in the average rate of money market accounts and a 0.66 percent decrease in average rate of other interest-bearing deposit accounts.

Other Income

Other income increased $404,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in other income was primarily due to increases of $164,000 in net gains on sale of investments, $149,000 in service charges and other fees and $54,000 in net gains on sale of loans.   The net gain on sale of investments resulted from managing and optimizing portfolio activity in the ordinary course of business.   The increase in service charges and other fees was due to approximately $75,000 in prepayment penalties and $54,000 of increased service charges.   The gain on sale of loans was a result of a strategic effort to originate and sell residential loans in this low interest rate environment.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, total other income increased $1.4 million compared to the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily a result of a $729,000 increase in net gains on sale of loans and a $598,000 increase in net gains on sale of investments.

Other Expense

Other expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased $1.1 million when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $806,000 in net OREO expense. This increase was the result of the ongoing monitoring and evaluation of our one OREO property value and is reflective of current economic and market conditions. In addition, professional fees increased $317,000 mainly due to costs associated with legal, accounting, and audit expenses related to the Company’s periodic and annual filings.

Other expense for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 increased $2.1 million, or 15.4 percent, when compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to increases of $921,000 in professional fees associated with legal, accounting, and audit expenses related to the Company’s periodic and annual filings and a $767,000 increase in net OREO expense.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded $489,000 in income tax expense during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $447,000 in income tax expense during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The effective tax rate for the Company for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were 23.4 percent and 23.5 percent, respectively.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, income tax expense increased by $897,000 or 89.1 percent, to $1.9 million from $1.0 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The effective tax rate for the Company for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were 23.8 percent and 19.5 percent, respectively. Tax expense for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 was impacted due to discrete tax items in the first fiscal quarter of 2020.

Statement of Condition Highlights at June 30, 2021

  • Total assets totaled $1.186 billion at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $22.5 million, or 1.9 percent, compared to September 30, 2020.
  • Deposits totaled $907.7 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $16.8 million, or 1.9 percent, compared to September 30, 2020.
  • Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) were 2.42 percent and 1.87 percent of total assets at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Excluding one OREO property ($5.0 million at June 30, 2021 and $5.8 million at September 30, 2020), NPAs were 2.00 percent and 1.39 percent of total assets at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 48.8 percent at June 30, 2021, compared to 74.1 percent at September 30, 2020.
  • Non-accrual loans increased $1.3 million from $22.3 million at March 31, 2021 to $23.5 million at June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to additions to non-accrual status of one commercial and industrial loan totaling $2.6 million (net of a partial charge of $379,000) and one consumer second mortgage loan totaling $56,000. These additions were partially offset by a payoff of a non-accrual real estate loan totaling $531,000, combined with partial charge-offs totaling $645,000 of two commercial real estate non-accrual loans.
  • The Company’s ratio of shareholders’ equity to total assets was 12.50 percent at June 30, 2021, compared to 11.64 percent at September 30, 2020.
  • Book value per common share amounted to $19.44 at June 30, 2021, compared to $18.47 at September 30, 2020.


Linked Quarter Statement of Condition Data
(in thousands, unaudited)
               
               
At quarter ended: 6/30/21  3/31/21  12/31/20  9/30/20  6/30/20
Cash and due from depository institutions$90,441 $99,358 $83,764 $16,386 $30,653
Interest-bearing deposits in depository institutions 14,513  9,556  25,458  45,053  28,291
Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 34,502  28,899  35,224  31,541  33,245
Investment securities held to maturity 31,795  25,834  14,161  14,970  15,921
Restricted stock, at cost 7,896  8,891  9,327  9,622  9,766
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 940,735  974,596  990,346  1,026,894  1,032,318
Other real estate owned 4,961  5,796  5,796  5,796  5,796
Accrued interest receivable 3,370  3,598  4,051  3,677  5,680
Operating lease right-of-use-assets 2,168  2,322  2,479  2,638  2,799
Property and equipment, net 5,902  6,040  6,154  6,274  6,355
Deferred income taxes, net 3,389  3,535  3,601  3,680  3,103
Bank-owned life insurance 25,889  25,725  25,564  25,400  20,270
Other assets 20,183  12,269  14,999  16,344  13,873
Total assets$1,185,744 $1,206,419 $1,220,924 $1,208,275 $1,208,070
Deposits$907,704 $912,213 $900,465 $890,906 $884,444
FHLB advances 90,000  110,000  130,000  130,000  130,000
Secured borrowings       4,225  4,225
Other borrowings     5,000    
Subordinated debt 24,895  24,855  24,816  24,776  24,737
Operating lease liabilities 2,204  2,357  2,512  2,671  2,824
Other liabilities 12,749  11,143  14,865  15,104  18,309
Shareholders’ equity 148,192  145,851  143,266  140,593  143,531
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$1,185,744 $1,206,419 $1,220,924 $1,208,275 $1,208,070
               

The following table sets forth the Company’s consolidated average statement of condition for the quarters presented.

Condensed Consolidated Average Statement of Condition 
(in thousands, unaudited)              
               
For the quarter ended: 6/30/21   3/31/21   12/31/20   9/30/20   6/30/20 
Investment securities$71,811  $58,559  $59,135  $57,906  $53,477 
Interest-bearing cash accounts 16,914   21,506   21,690   27,996   76,828 
Loans 967,615   990,913   1,032,483   1,045,595   1,033,246 
Allowance for loan losses (12,603)  (13,037)  (12,462)  (11,071)  (10,618)
All other assets 164,288   165,942   123,919   98,155   75,041 
Total assets$1,208,025  $1,223,883  $1,224,765  $1,218,581  $1,227,974 
Non-interest-bearing deposits$52,799  $50,327  $48,152  $49,139  $46,450 
Interest-bearing deposits 868,099   866,153   854,649   842,727   852,330 
FHLB advances 99,505   116,889   130,000   130,000   136,121 
Other short-term borrowings    3,111   5,918   4,250   4,526 
Subordinated debt 24,877   24,835   24,794   24,760   24,719 
Other liabilities 15,399   17,751   18,689   20,853   20,509 
Shareholders’ equity 147,346   144,817   142,563   146,852   143,319 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$1,208,025  $1,223,883  $1,224,765  $1,218,581  $1,227,974 
                    

Deposits

The following table reflects the composition of the Company’s deposits as of the dates indicated.

(in thousands, unaudited)              
At quarter ended: 6/30/21  3/31/21  12/31/20  9/30/20  6/30/20
Demand:              
Non-interest-bearing$53,365 $54,210 $49,264 $50,422 $47,443
Interest-bearing 329,372  313,865  303,535  303,682  277,238
Savings 51,011  49,601  46,531  45,072  43,702
Money market 359,040  338,100  303,796  277,711  281,419
Time 114,916  156,437  197,339  214,019  234,642
Total deposits$907,704 $912,213 $900,465 $890,906 $884,444
               

Loans

Total net loans amounted to $940.7 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $1.027 billion at September 30, 2020, for a net decrease of $86.2 million or 8.39 percent for the period. The allowance for loan losses amounted to $11.6 million, or 1.22 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2021 and $12.4 million, or 1.22 percent of total loans excluding PPP loans, at September 30, 2020.   Average loan balances for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 totaled $967.6 million as compared to $1.046 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing a 7.46 percent decrease.

At the end of the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the gross loan portfolio remained weighted toward two primary components: commercial and the core residential portfolio, with commercial loans accounting for 69.8 percent and single-family residential real estate loans accounting for 21.2 percent. Construction and development loans amounted to 6.7 percent and consumer loans represented 2.3 percent of the gross loan portfolio at such date. The decrease in the gross loan portfolio at June 30, 2021 compared to September 30, 2020 primarily reflected decreases of $13.8 million in commercial loans net of the sale of $19.7 million of PPP loans, $40.4 million in residential mortgage loans, $8.5 million in consumer loans, and $5.1 million in construction and development loans.

At June 30, 2021, the Company had eight COVID-19-related modified loans totaling approximately $61.3 million or 6.44 percent of loans, compared to 12 COVID-19-related modified loans totaling approximately $62.4 million or 6.33 percent of total loans at March 31, 2021.

The following table reflects the Company’s loan portfolio composition as of the dates indicated.

               
(in thousands, unaudited)              
At quarter ended: 6/30/21   3/31/21   12/31/20   9/30/20   6/30/20 
Residential Mortgage$201,737  $218,165  $232,481  $242,090  $246,215 
Construction and Development:              
Residential and commercial 61,484   76,257   73,000   65,703   56,999 
Land 2,253   3,596   3,648   3,110   3,535 
Total construction and development 63,737   79,853   76,648   68,813   60,534 
Commercial:              
Commercial real estate 478,032   482,611   478,808   495,398   506,180 
Farmland 10,335   7,344   7,378   7,517   7,531 
Multi-family 66,725   67,122   67,457   67,767   66,416 
Commercial and industrial 97,955   94,706   101,852   116,584   115,899 
Other 10,896   9,927   10,010   10,142   8,397 
Total commercial 663,943   661,710   665,505   697,408   704,423 
Consumer:              
Home equity lines of credit 12,822   15,936   16,389   17,128   18,097 
Second mortgages 7,039   8,114   9,097   10,711   11,704 
Other 2,372   2,650   2,388   2,851   2,074 
Total consumer 22,233   26,700   27,874   30,690   31,875 
Total loans 951,650   986,428   1,002,508   1,039,001   1,043,047 
Deferred loan costs, net 685   769   873   326   338 
Allowance for loan losses (11,600)  (12,601)  (13,035)  (12,433)  (11,067)
Loans Receivable, net$940,735  $974,596  $990,346  $1,026,894  $1,032,318 
                    

At June 30, 2021, the Company had $128.5 million in overall undisbursed loan commitments, which consisted primarily of available usage from active construction facilities, unused commercial lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans totaled $23.5 million at June 30, 2021 and $16.7 million at September 30, 2020. The increase in non-accrual loans was primarily due to one $12.3 million commercial real estate loan classified as substandard and non-accruing as of June 30, 2021. This increase in non-accrual loans was partially offset by a $6.5 million commercial real estate, troubled debt restructure (“TDR”) loan that was returned to accrual status.

The total portfolio of non-accrual loans at June 30, 2021 was comprised of two commercial real estate loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $19.6 million, one commercial and industrial loan with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $2.6 million, eleven residential mortgage loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $1.1 million, and ten consumer loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $337,000.

At June 30, 2021, NPAs totaled $28.7 million, or 2.42 percent of total assets, as compared with $22.6 million, or 1.87 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2020. The increase in NPAs is due to the increase in non-accrual loans as described above.

OREO, which is comprised of one commercial real estate property, totaled $5.0 million at June 30, 2021 and $5.8 million at September 30, 2020. Excluding the OREO, NPAs totaled $23.8 million, or 2.00 percent of total assets at June 30, 2021, and $16.8 million, or 1.39 percent of total assets at September 30, 2020.

Performing TDR loans were $23.4 million at June 30, 2021 and $13.4 million at September 30, 2020. As noted above, one commercial real estate loan in the amount of $6.5 million was returned to accruing status and as such is now classified as a performing TDR as of the second fiscal quarter of 2021.

Non-Performing Asset and Other Asset Quality Data:

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)              
As of or for the quarter ended: 6/30/21   3/31/21   12/31/20   9/30/20   6/30/20 
Non-accrual loans(1)$23,547  $22,281  $16,240  $16,730  $8,871 
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing 212   765   775   58   265 
Total non-performing loans 23,759   23,046   17,015   16,788   9,136 
OREO 4,961   5,796   5,796   5,796   5,796 
Total NPAs$28,720  $28,842  $22,811  $22,584  $14,932 
Performing TDR loans$23,352  $22,697  $16,229  $13,418  $13,640 
               
NPAs / total assets 2.42%   2.39%   1.87%   1.87%   1.24% 
Non-performing loans / total loans 2.50%   2.34%   1.70%   1.62%   0.88% 
Net charge-offs (recoveries)$1,001  $434  $(52) $6,034  $(76)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans(2) 0.41%   0.18%   (0.02%)  2.31%   (0.03%)
Allowance for loan losses / total loans 1.22%   1.28%   1.30%   1.22%   1.08% 
Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans 48.8%   54.7%   76.6%   74.1%   121.1% 
               
Total assets$1,185,744  $1,206,419  $1,220,924  $1,208,275  $1,208,070 
Total gross loans 951,650   986,428   1,002,508   1,039,001   1,043,047 
Average loans 967,615   990,913   1,032,483   1,045,595   1,033,246 
Allowance for loan losses 11,600   12,601   13,035   12,433   11,067 


__________
(1)Fourteen loans totaling approximately $13.2 million, or 56.0 percent of the total non-accrual loan balance, were making payments as of June 30, 2021.
(2)Annualized.

The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2021 amounted to approximately $11.6 million, or 1.22 percent of total loans compared to $12.4 million, or 1.22 percent of total loans excluding PPP loans, at September 30, 2020. The Company did not record a provision for loan losses during the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $1.0 million, consisting of the partial charge-off of two individual commercial real estate loans totaling $645,000 and a partial charge-off of one commercial and industrial loan totaling $379,000. This activity was partially offset by recoveries of $23,000. The partial charge-offs were the result of the ongoing monitoring and evaluation of classified loan values and is reflective of the change in current market and economic conditions.

Capital

At June 30, 2021, total shareholders’ equity amounted to $148.2 million, or 12.50 percent of total assets, compared to $140.6 million, or 11.64 percent of total assets at September 30, 2020. The Company’s capital position continues to significantly exceed all regulatory capital guidelines. At June 30, 2021, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 16.61 percent, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 13.53 percent, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.61 percent and the total risk-based capital ratio was 17.80 percent. At September 30, 2020, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 15.40 percent, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.78 percent, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 15.40 percent and the total risk-based capital ratio was 16.64 percent.

About Malvern Bancorp, Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Bank, National Association, an institution that was originally organized in 1887 as a federally-chartered savings bank. Malvern Bank, National Association now serves as one of the oldest banks headquartered on the Philadelphia Main Line. For more than a century, Malvern Bank has been committed to helping people build prosperous communities as a trusted financial partner, forging lasting relationships through teamwork, respect, and integrity.

Malvern Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Paoli, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, and through its nine other banking locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters and Palm Beach Florida. The Bank also maintains representative offices in Wellington, Florida, and Allentown, Pennsylvania.  The Bank’s primary market niche is providing personalized service to its client base. 

Malvern Bank, through its Private Banking division and a strategic partnership with Bell Rock Capital in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, provides personalized investment advisory services to individuals, families, businesses and non-profits. These services include banking, liquidity management, investment services, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, tailored lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary services, family wealth advisory services and philanthropic advisory services.

The Bank offers insurance services though Malvern Insurance Associates, LLC, which provides clients a rich array of financial services, including commercial and personal insurance and commercial and personal lending.

For further information regarding Malvern Bancorp, Inc., please visit our web site at http://ir.malvernbancorp.com. For information regarding Malvern Bank, National Association, please visit our web site at http://www.mymalvernbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company, including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company’s expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, and shareholder value creation.

Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including recent changes in interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the impact of competition and the acceptance of the Company’s products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations; technological changes; any oversupply of inventory and deterioration in values of real estate in the markets in which the Company operates, both residential and commercial; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible other-than-temporary impairment of securities held by us; the effects of the Company’s lack of a widely-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings; and the Company’s ability to manage the risk involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K/A and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus and its variants can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be fully reopened. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we are subject to any of the following risks, any of which could continue to have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to continue to substantially reopen, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may continue to decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0 percent, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our NIM and spread and reducing net income; our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely; and FDIC premiums may increase if the agency experiences additional resolution costs.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made, unless required by law.


MALVERN BANCORP, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

  June 30, 2021  September 30, 2020
(in thousands, except for share and per share data) (unaudited)   
ASSETS      
Cash and due from depository institutions $90,441  $16,386 
Interest-bearing deposits in depository institutions  14,513   45,053 
Total cash and cash equivalents  104,954   61,439 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $34,261 and $31,658 at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively)  34,502   31,541 
Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $32,355 and $15,608 at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively)  31,795   14,970 
Restricted stock, at cost  7,896   9,622 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses  940,735   1,026,894 
Other real estate owned  4,961   5,796 
Accrued interest receivable  3,370   3,677 
Operating lease right-of-use-assets  2,168   2,638 
Property and equipment, net  5,902   6,274 
Deferred income taxes, net  3,389   3,680 
Bank-owned life insurance  25,889   25,400 
Other assets  20,183   16,344 
Total assets $1,185,744  $1,208,275 
LIABILITIES      
Deposits:      
Non-interest bearing $53,365  $50,422 
Interest-bearing  854,339   840,484 
Total deposits  907,704   890,906 
FHLB advances  90,000   130,000 
Secured borrowings     4,225 
Subordinated debt  24,895   24,776 
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance  2,502   1,741 
Accrued interest payable  946   728 
Operating lease liabilities  2,204   2,671 
Other liabilities  9,301   12,635 
Total liabilities  1,037,552   1,067,682 
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares, authorized, none issued      
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 7,816,832 and 7,622,316 issued and outstanding, respectively, at June 30, 2021, and 7,804,469 and 7,609,953 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at September 30, 2020  76   76 
Additional paid in capital  85,424   85,127 
Retained earnings  66,486   60,388 
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) shares  (937)  (1,047)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  6   (1,088)
Treasury stock, at cost: 194,516 shares at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020  (2,863)  (2,863)
Total shareholders’ equity  148,192   140,593 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $1,185,744  $1,208,275 
         

MALVERN BANCORP, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

  Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except for share data)  2021  2020  2021  2020
(unaudited)            
Interest and Dividend Income            
Loans, including fees $8,895 $10,068 $28,040 $31,626
Investment securities, taxable  378  253  1,046  699
Investment securities, tax-exempt  30  27  77  100
Dividends, restricted stock  110  124  370  494
Interest-bearing cash accounts  6  26  21  1,048
Total Interest and Dividend Income  9,419  10,498  29,554  33,967
Interest Expense            
Deposits  1,446  2,876  5,508  10,236
Short-term borrowings      48  
Long-term borrowings  461  608  1,614  2,270
Subordinated debt  383  383  1,149  1,149
Total Interest Expense  2,290  3,867  8,319  13,655
Net interest income  7,129  6,631  21,235  20,312
Provision for Loan Losses    435  550  3,210
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses  7,129  6,196  20,685  17,102
Other Income            
Service charges and other fees  344  195  1,010  1,058
Rental income-other  55  54  163  163
Net gains on sale of investments  165  1  779  181
Net gains on sale of loans  65  11  743  14
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  164  128  489  380
Total Other Income  793  389  3,184  1,796
Other Expense            
Salaries and employee benefits  2,259  2,279  6,806  6,675
Occupancy expense  546  576  1,656  1,749
Federal deposit insurance premium  77  79  236  79
Advertising  12  33  76  87
Data processing  301  275  935  825
Professional fees  841  524  2,388  1,467
Net other real estate owned expense  835  29  866  99
Pennsylvania shares tax  170  169  509  509
Other operating expenses  791  720  2,395  2,254
Total Other Expense  5,832  4,684  15,867  13,744
Income before income tax expense  2,090  1,901  8,002  5,154
Income tax expense  489  447  1,904  1,007
Net Income  $1,601 $1,454 $6,098 $4,147
Earnings per common share            
Basic $0.21 $0.19 $0.81 $0.54
Diluted $0.21 $0.19 $0.81 $0.54
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding            
Basic  7,545,371  7,538,375  7,533,516  7,622,820
Diluted  7,546,200  7,538,375  7,534,068  7,622,820
             

MALVERN BANCORP, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA

  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except for share and per share data) (annualized where applicable) 6/30/2021  3/31/2021  6/30/2020
(unaudited)        
Statements of Operations Data        
Interest income$ 9,419  $ 9,539  $ 10,498 
Interest expense  2,290    2,737    3,867 
Net interest income  7,129    6,802    6,631 
Provision for loan losses  -    -    435 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  7,129    6,802    6,196 
Other income  793    1,167    389 
Other expense  5,832    5,063    4,684 
Income before income tax expense  2,090    2,906    1,901 
Income tax expense  489    682    447 
Net income$ 1,601  $ 2,224  $ 1,454 
Earnings (per Common Share)        
Basic$ 0.21  $ 0.30  $ 0.19 
Diluted$ 0.21  $ 0.30  $ 0.19 
Statements of Condition Data (Period-End)        
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value$ 34,502  $ 28,899  $ 33,245 
Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $32,355, $26,367, and $16,507, respectively)  31,795    25,834    15,921 
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses  940,735    974,596    1,032,618 
Total assets  1,185,744    1,206,419    1,208,070 
Deposits  907,704    912,213    884,444 
FHLB advances  90,000    110,000    130,000 
Subordinated debt  24,895    24,855    24,737 
Shareholders' equity  148,192    145,851    143,531 
Common Shares Dividend Data         
Cash dividends$ -  $ -  $ - 
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding        
Basic  7,545,371    7,529,408    7,538,375 
Diluted  7,546,200    7,530,151    7,538,375 
Operating Ratios        
Return on average assets  0.53%    0.73%    0.47% 
Return on average equity  4.35%    6.14%    4.06% 
Average equity / average assets  12.20%    11.83%    11.67% 
Book value per common share (period-end) $19.44   $19.17   $18.86 
Non-Financial Information (Period-End)        
Common shareholders of record  380    381    387 
Full-time equivalent staff  80    81    88 
               

