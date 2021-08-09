Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Fiscal Quarter 2021 Operating Results

PAOLI, Pa., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF) (the “Company”), the parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association (the “Bank”), today reported operating results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net income amounted to $1.6 million, or $0.21 per fully diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.5 million, or $0.19 per fully diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increases in net income and diluted earnings per share from the third quarter of 2020 were primarily due to an increase in net interest income and other income. Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 0.53 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 0.47 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 4.35 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with 4.06 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.



For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, net income amounted to $6.1 million, or $0.81 per fully diluted common share, compared with net income of $4.1 million, or $0.54 per fully diluted common share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. Annualized ROAA was 0.67 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 0.45 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, and annualized ROAE was 5.61 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, compared with 3.85 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2020.

“Our third quarter results reflect solid core earnings and our continuing efforts to improve our margin. We anticipate that these efforts, along with economic conditions that we hope will continue to improve going forward, should contribute to stronger operating results. Our top priority for the coming quarters remains improving our overall asset quality metrics and a focus on expense reduction,” commented Anthony C. Weagley, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Statement of Income Highlights at June 30, 2021

Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased to 2.70 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 2.28 percent for the prior year’s quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase was driven by the reduction in interest expense, partially offset by a decrease in interest-earning assets. On a linked quarter basis, NIM increased 0.16 percent to 2.70 percent; the linked quarter increase was driven by reductions in rates paid on deposits.





Net interest income increased $923,000, or 4.5 percent, for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in net interest income was due primarily to a reduction in cost of interest-bearing deposits. Net interest income increased $327,000 compared to the sequential quarter ended March 31, 2021.





Net other real estate owned (“OREO”) expensed increased $806,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in OREO expense was due to the company’s $835,000 adjustment of value of the one commercial real estate property based on the ongoing monitoring and evaluation of current economic conditions.





The Company did not record a provision for loan losses during the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 or the sequential quarter ended March 31, 2021. For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, provision for loan losses was $550,000, or $2.7 million less than the $3.2 million provision recorded for the nine months ended June 30, 2020.



Linked Quarter Financial Ratios

(unaudited) As of or for the quarter ended: 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 Return on average assets (1) 0.53% 0.73% 0.74% (1.15%) 0.47% Return on average equity (1) 4.35% 6.14% 6.38% (9.54%) 4.06% Net interest margin (1) 2.70% 2.54% 2.62% 2.38% 2.28% Loans / deposits ratio 104.84% 108.14% 111.33% 116.62% 117.93% Shareholders’ equity / total assets 12.50% 12.09% 11.73% 11.64% 11.88% Efficiency ratio (2) 73.6% 63.5% 58.3% 61.5% 66.7% Book value per common share $19.44 $19.17 $18.83 $18.47 $18.86





(1) Annualized. (2) Included impact of $835,000 OREO valuation adjustment in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Without valuation adjustment, efficiency ratio is 63.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.





Linked Quarter Income Statement Data

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) For the quarter ended: 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 Net interest income $ 7,129 $ 6,802 $ 7,304 $ 6,720 $ 6,631 Provision for loan losses - - 550 7,400 435 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,129 6,802 6,754 (680 ) 6,196 Other income 793 1,167 1,224 692 389 Other expense 5,832 5,063 4,972 4,558 4,684 Income (loss) before income tax expense 2,090 2,906 3,006 (4,546 ) 1,901 Income tax expense (benefit) 489 682 733 (1,043 ) 447 Net income (loss) $ 1,601 $ 2,224 $ 2,273 $ (3,503 ) $ 1,454 Earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ (0.46 ) $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ (0.46 ) $ 0.19 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 7,545,371 7,529,408 7,525,808 7,522,199 7,538,375 Diluted 7,546,200 7,530,151 7,526,376 7,522,360 7,538,375

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $7.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $498,000, or 7.51 percent, from $6.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, NIM increased by 42 basis points to 2.70 percent, as compared to 2.28 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This increase was primarily driven by a reduction in interest expense as the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by 68 basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 60 basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Net interest income was $21.2 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $923,000, or 4.5 percent, from $20.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, NIM increased by 34 basis points to 2.62 percent, as compared to 2.28 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. Consistent with the current quarter, this increase was primarily driven by the 72 basis point decrease in cost of interest-bearing deposits compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The cost of borrowings decreased by 18 basis points compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 66 basis points compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2020.

Interest Income

For the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, total interest income was $9.4 million and $10.5 million, respectively. The average yield on interest-earning assets declined 4 basis points when compared to the same period in 2020. Total interest income fell for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, due to the decrease in loan balances and the overall average yield on loans.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, total interest income was $29.6 million, a decrease of $4.4 million or 13.0 percent, from $34.0 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The average yield on interest-earning assets declined 16 basis points when compared to the same period in 2020. Total interest income fell for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to an overall decrease in rates.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, interest expense decreased by $1.6 million, or 40.8 percent, to $2.3 million, compared to $3.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in interest expense is primarily attributable to rate related factors, as the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities fell 60 basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This decline is reflected in a 68 basis point decrease in the rate on interest-bearing deposits.

Total interest expense decreased by $5.3 million, or 39.1 percent, to $8.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $13.7 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in interest expense on deposits is primarily attributable to rate related factors. The annualized average rate on total interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 1.10 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, from 1.76 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. This decrease primarily reflects a decrease in the average rate of interest-bearing deposits of 0.72 percent and a decrease in the average rate of borrowings of 0.18 percent. The decrease in the average rate of interest-bearing deposits consisted of a 0.72 percent decrease in the average rate of certificates of deposit, a 0.68 percent decrease in the average rate of money market accounts and a 0.66 percent decrease in average rate of other interest-bearing deposit accounts.

Other Income

Other income increased $404,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in other income was primarily due to increases of $164,000 in net gains on sale of investments, $149,000 in service charges and other fees and $54,000 in net gains on sale of loans. The net gain on sale of investments resulted from managing and optimizing portfolio activity in the ordinary course of business. The increase in service charges and other fees was due to approximately $75,000 in prepayment penalties and $54,000 of increased service charges. The gain on sale of loans was a result of a strategic effort to originate and sell residential loans in this low interest rate environment.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, total other income increased $1.4 million compared to the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily a result of a $729,000 increase in net gains on sale of loans and a $598,000 increase in net gains on sale of investments.

Other Expense

Other expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased $1.1 million when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $806,000 in net OREO expense. This increase was the result of the ongoing monitoring and evaluation of our one OREO property value and is reflective of current economic and market conditions. In addition, professional fees increased $317,000 mainly due to costs associated with legal, accounting, and audit expenses related to the Company’s periodic and annual filings.

Other expense for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 increased $2.1 million, or 15.4 percent, when compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to increases of $921,000 in professional fees associated with legal, accounting, and audit expenses related to the Company’s periodic and annual filings and a $767,000 increase in net OREO expense.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded $489,000 in income tax expense during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $447,000 in income tax expense during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The effective tax rate for the Company for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were 23.4 percent and 23.5 percent, respectively.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, income tax expense increased by $897,000 or 89.1 percent, to $1.9 million from $1.0 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The effective tax rate for the Company for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were 23.8 percent and 19.5 percent, respectively. Tax expense for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 was impacted due to discrete tax items in the first fiscal quarter of 2020.

Statement of Condition Highlights at June 30, 2021

Total assets totaled $1.186 billion at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $22.5 million, or 1.9 percent, compared to September 30, 2020.

Deposits totaled $907.7 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $16.8 million, or 1.9 percent, compared to September 30, 2020.

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) were 2.42 percent and 1.87 percent of total assets at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Excluding one OREO property ($5.0 million at June 30, 2021 and $5.8 million at September 30, 2020), NPAs were 2.00 percent and 1.39 percent of total assets at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 48.8 percent at June 30, 2021, compared to 74.1 percent at September 30, 2020.

Non-accrual loans increased $1.3 million from $22.3 million at March 31, 2021 to $23.5 million at June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to additions to non-accrual status of one commercial and industrial loan totaling $2.6 million (net of a partial charge of $379,000) and one consumer second mortgage loan totaling $56,000. These additions were partially offset by a payoff of a non-accrual real estate loan totaling $531,000, combined with partial charge-offs totaling $645,000 of two commercial real estate non-accrual loans.

The Company’s ratio of shareholders’ equity to total assets was 12.50 percent at June 30, 2021, compared to 11.64 percent at September 30, 2020.

Book value per common share amounted to $19.44 at June 30, 2021, compared to $18.47 at September 30, 2020.





Linked Quarter Statement of Condition Data

(in thousands, unaudited) At quarter ended: 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 Cash and due from depository institutions $ 90,441 $ 99,358 $ 83,764 $ 16,386 $ 30,653 Interest-bearing deposits in depository institutions 14,513 9,556 25,458 45,053 28,291 Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 34,502 28,899 35,224 31,541 33,245 Investment securities held to maturity 31,795 25,834 14,161 14,970 15,921 Restricted stock, at cost 7,896 8,891 9,327 9,622 9,766 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 940,735 974,596 990,346 1,026,894 1,032,318 Other real estate owned 4,961 5,796 5,796 5,796 5,796 Accrued interest receivable 3,370 3,598 4,051 3,677 5,680 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 2,168 2,322 2,479 2,638 2,799 Property and equipment, net 5,902 6,040 6,154 6,274 6,355 Deferred income taxes, net 3,389 3,535 3,601 3,680 3,103 Bank-owned life insurance 25,889 25,725 25,564 25,400 20,270 Other assets 20,183 12,269 14,999 16,344 13,873 Total assets $ 1,185,744 $ 1,206,419 $ 1,220,924 $ 1,208,275 $ 1,208,070 Deposits $ 907,704 $ 912,213 $ 900,465 $ 890,906 $ 884,444 FHLB advances 90,000 110,000 130,000 130,000 130,000 Secured borrowings — — — 4,225 4,225 Other borrowings — — 5,000 — — Subordinated debt 24,895 24,855 24,816 24,776 24,737 Operating lease liabilities 2,204 2,357 2,512 2,671 2,824 Other liabilities 12,749 11,143 14,865 15,104 18,309 Shareholders’ equity 148,192 145,851 143,266 140,593 143,531 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,185,744 $ 1,206,419 $ 1,220,924 $ 1,208,275 $ 1,208,070

The following table sets forth the Company’s consolidated average statement of condition for the quarters presented.

Condensed Consolidated Average Statement of Condition (in thousands, unaudited) For the quarter ended: 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 Investment securities $ 71,811 $ 58,559 $ 59,135 $ 57,906 $ 53,477 Interest-bearing cash accounts 16,914 21,506 21,690 27,996 76,828 Loans 967,615 990,913 1,032,483 1,045,595 1,033,246 Allowance for loan losses (12,603 ) (13,037 ) (12,462 ) (11,071 ) (10,618 ) All other assets 164,288 165,942 123,919 98,155 75,041 Total assets $ 1,208,025 $ 1,223,883 $ 1,224,765 $ 1,218,581 $ 1,227,974 Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 52,799 $ 50,327 $ 48,152 $ 49,139 $ 46,450 Interest-bearing deposits 868,099 866,153 854,649 842,727 852,330 FHLB advances 99,505 116,889 130,000 130,000 136,121 Other short-term borrowings — 3,111 5,918 4,250 4,526 Subordinated debt 24,877 24,835 24,794 24,760 24,719 Other liabilities 15,399 17,751 18,689 20,853 20,509 Shareholders’ equity 147,346 144,817 142,563 146,852 143,319 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,208,025 $ 1,223,883 $ 1,224,765 $ 1,218,581 $ 1,227,974

Deposits

The following table reflects the composition of the Company’s deposits as of the dates indicated.

(in thousands, unaudited) At quarter ended: 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 Demand: Non-interest-bearing $ 53,365 $ 54,210 $ 49,264 $ 50,422 $ 47,443 Interest-bearing 329,372 313,865 303,535 303,682 277,238 Savings 51,011 49,601 46,531 45,072 43,702 Money market 359,040 338,100 303,796 277,711 281,419 Time 114,916 156,437 197,339 214,019 234,642 Total deposits $ 907,704 $ 912,213 $ 900,465 $ 890,906 $ 884,444

Loans

Total net loans amounted to $940.7 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $1.027 billion at September 30, 2020, for a net decrease of $86.2 million or 8.39 percent for the period. The allowance for loan losses amounted to $11.6 million, or 1.22 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2021 and $12.4 million, or 1.22 percent of total loans excluding PPP loans, at September 30, 2020. Average loan balances for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 totaled $967.6 million as compared to $1.046 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing a 7.46 percent decrease.

At the end of the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the gross loan portfolio remained weighted toward two primary components: commercial and the core residential portfolio, with commercial loans accounting for 69.8 percent and single-family residential real estate loans accounting for 21.2 percent. Construction and development loans amounted to 6.7 percent and consumer loans represented 2.3 percent of the gross loan portfolio at such date. The decrease in the gross loan portfolio at June 30, 2021 compared to September 30, 2020 primarily reflected decreases of $13.8 million in commercial loans net of the sale of $19.7 million of PPP loans, $40.4 million in residential mortgage loans, $8.5 million in consumer loans, and $5.1 million in construction and development loans.

At June 30, 2021, the Company had eight COVID-19-related modified loans totaling approximately $61.3 million or 6.44 percent of loans, compared to 12 COVID-19-related modified loans totaling approximately $62.4 million or 6.33 percent of total loans at March 31, 2021.

The following table reflects the Company’s loan portfolio composition as of the dates indicated.

(in thousands, unaudited) At quarter ended: 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 Residential Mortgage $ 201,737 $ 218,165 $ 232,481 $ 242,090 $ 246,215 Construction and Development: Residential and commercial 61,484 76,257 73,000 65,703 56,999 Land 2,253 3,596 3,648 3,110 3,535 Total construction and development 63,737 79,853 76,648 68,813 60,534 Commercial: Commercial real estate 478,032 482,611 478,808 495,398 506,180 Farmland 10,335 7,344 7,378 7,517 7,531 Multi-family 66,725 67,122 67,457 67,767 66,416 Commercial and industrial 97,955 94,706 101,852 116,584 115,899 Other 10,896 9,927 10,010 10,142 8,397 Total commercial 663,943 661,710 665,505 697,408 704,423 Consumer: Home equity lines of credit 12,822 15,936 16,389 17,128 18,097 Second mortgages 7,039 8,114 9,097 10,711 11,704 Other 2,372 2,650 2,388 2,851 2,074 Total consumer 22,233 26,700 27,874 30,690 31,875 Total loans 951,650 986,428 1,002,508 1,039,001 1,043,047 Deferred loan costs, net 685 769 873 326 338 Allowance for loan losses (11,600 ) (12,601 ) (13,035 ) (12,433 ) (11,067 ) Loans Receivable, net $ 940,735 $ 974,596 $ 990,346 $ 1,026,894 $ 1,032,318

At June 30, 2021, the Company had $128.5 million in overall undisbursed loan commitments, which consisted primarily of available usage from active construction facilities, unused commercial lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans totaled $23.5 million at June 30, 2021 and $16.7 million at September 30, 2020. The increase in non-accrual loans was primarily due to one $12.3 million commercial real estate loan classified as substandard and non-accruing as of June 30, 2021. This increase in non-accrual loans was partially offset by a $6.5 million commercial real estate, troubled debt restructure (“TDR”) loan that was returned to accrual status.

The total portfolio of non-accrual loans at June 30, 2021 was comprised of two commercial real estate loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $19.6 million, one commercial and industrial loan with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $2.6 million, eleven residential mortgage loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $1.1 million, and ten consumer loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $337,000.

At June 30, 2021, NPAs totaled $28.7 million, or 2.42 percent of total assets, as compared with $22.6 million, or 1.87 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2020. The increase in NPAs is due to the increase in non-accrual loans as described above.

OREO, which is comprised of one commercial real estate property, totaled $5.0 million at June 30, 2021 and $5.8 million at September 30, 2020. Excluding the OREO, NPAs totaled $23.8 million, or 2.00 percent of total assets at June 30, 2021, and $16.8 million, or 1.39 percent of total assets at September 30, 2020.

Performing TDR loans were $23.4 million at June 30, 2021 and $13.4 million at September 30, 2020. As noted above, one commercial real estate loan in the amount of $6.5 million was returned to accruing status and as such is now classified as a performing TDR as of the second fiscal quarter of 2021.

Non-Performing Asset and Other Asset Quality Data:

(dollars in thousands, unaudited) As of or for the quarter ended: 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 Non-accrual loans(1) $ 23,547 $ 22,281 $ 16,240 $ 16,730 $ 8,871 Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing 212 765 775 58 265 Total non-performing loans 23,759 23,046 17,015 16,788 9,136 OREO 4,961 5,796 5,796 5,796 5,796 Total NPAs $ 28,720 $ 28,842 $ 22,811 $ 22,584 $ 14,932 Performing TDR loans $ 23,352 $ 22,697 $ 16,229 $ 13,418 $ 13,640 NPAs / total assets 2.42% 2.39% 1.87% 1.87% 1.24% Non-performing loans / total loans 2.50% 2.34% 1.70% 1.62% 0.88% Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,001 $ 434 $ (52 ) $ 6,034 $ (76 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans(2) 0.41% 0.18% (0.02% ) 2.31% (0.03% ) Allowance for loan losses / total loans 1.22% 1.28% 1.30% 1.22% 1.08% Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans 48.8% 54.7% 76.6% 74.1% 121.1% Total assets $ 1,185,744 $ 1,206,419 $ 1,220,924 $ 1,208,275 $ 1,208,070 Total gross loans 951,650 986,428 1,002,508 1,039,001 1,043,047 Average loans 967,615 990,913 1,032,483 1,045,595 1,033,246 Allowance for loan losses 11,600 12,601 13,035 12,433 11,067





(1) Fourteen loans totaling approximately $13.2 million, or 56.0 percent of the total non-accrual loan balance, were making payments as of June 30, 2021. (2) Annualized.

The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2021 amounted to approximately $11.6 million, or 1.22 percent of total loans compared to $12.4 million, or 1.22 percent of total loans excluding PPP loans, at September 30, 2020. The Company did not record a provision for loan losses during the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.



During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $1.0 million, consisting of the partial charge-off of two individual commercial real estate loans totaling $645,000 and a partial charge-off of one commercial and industrial loan totaling $379,000. This activity was partially offset by recoveries of $23,000. The partial charge-offs were the result of the ongoing monitoring and evaluation of classified loan values and is reflective of the change in current market and economic conditions.

Capital

At June 30, 2021, total shareholders’ equity amounted to $148.2 million, or 12.50 percent of total assets, compared to $140.6 million, or 11.64 percent of total assets at September 30, 2020. The Company’s capital position continues to significantly exceed all regulatory capital guidelines. At June 30, 2021, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 16.61 percent, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 13.53 percent, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.61 percent and the total risk-based capital ratio was 17.80 percent. At September 30, 2020, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 15.40 percent, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.78 percent, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 15.40 percent and the total risk-based capital ratio was 16.64 percent.

About Malvern Bancorp, Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Bank, National Association, an institution that was originally organized in 1887 as a federally-chartered savings bank. Malvern Bank, National Association now serves as one of the oldest banks headquartered on the Philadelphia Main Line. For more than a century, Malvern Bank has been committed to helping people build prosperous communities as a trusted financial partner, forging lasting relationships through teamwork, respect, and integrity.

Malvern Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Paoli, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, and through its nine other banking locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters and Palm Beach Florida. The Bank also maintains representative offices in Wellington, Florida, and Allentown, Pennsylvania. The Bank’s primary market niche is providing personalized service to its client base.

Malvern Bank, through its Private Banking division and a strategic partnership with Bell Rock Capital in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, provides personalized investment advisory services to individuals, families, businesses and non-profits. These services include banking, liquidity management, investment services, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, tailored lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary services, family wealth advisory services and philanthropic advisory services.

The Bank offers insurance services though Malvern Insurance Associates, LLC, which provides clients a rich array of financial services, including commercial and personal insurance and commercial and personal lending.

For further information regarding Malvern Bancorp, Inc., please visit our web site at http://ir.malvernbancorp.com. For information regarding Malvern Bank, National Association, please visit our web site at http://www.mymalvernbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company, including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company’s expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, and shareholder value creation.

Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including recent changes in interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the impact of competition and the acceptance of the Company’s products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations; technological changes; any oversupply of inventory and deterioration in values of real estate in the markets in which the Company operates, both residential and commercial; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible other-than-temporary impairment of securities held by us; the effects of the Company’s lack of a widely-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings; and the Company’s ability to manage the risk involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K/A and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site ( http://www.sec.gov ).

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus and its variants can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be fully reopened. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we are subject to any of the following risks, any of which could continue to have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to continue to substantially reopen, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may continue to decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0 percent, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our NIM and spread and reducing net income; our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely; and FDIC premiums may increase if the agency experiences additional resolution costs.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made, unless required by law.





MALVERN BANCORP, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 (in thousands, except for share and per share data) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from depository institutions $ 90,441 $ 16,386 Interest-bearing deposits in depository institutions 14,513 45,053 Total cash and cash equivalents 104,954 61,439 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $34,261 and $31,658 at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively) 34,502 31,541 Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $32,355 and $15,608 at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively) 31,795 14,970 Restricted stock, at cost 7,896 9,622 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 940,735 1,026,894 Other real estate owned 4,961 5,796 Accrued interest receivable 3,370 3,677 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 2,168 2,638 Property and equipment, net 5,902 6,274 Deferred income taxes, net 3,389 3,680 Bank-owned life insurance 25,889 25,400 Other assets 20,183 16,344 Total assets $ 1,185,744 $ 1,208,275 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 53,365 $ 50,422 Interest-bearing 854,339 840,484 Total deposits 907,704 890,906 FHLB advances 90,000 130,000 Secured borrowings — 4,225 Subordinated debt 24,895 24,776 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,502 1,741 Accrued interest payable 946 728 Operating lease liabilities 2,204 2,671 Other liabilities 9,301 12,635 Total liabilities 1,037,552 1,067,682 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares, authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 7,816,832 and 7,622,316 issued and outstanding, respectively, at June 30, 2021, and 7,804,469 and 7,609,953 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at September 30, 2020 76 76 Additional paid in capital 85,424 85,127 Retained earnings 66,486 60,388 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) shares (937 ) (1,047 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 6 (1,088 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 194,516 shares at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 (2,863 ) (2,863 ) Total shareholders’ equity 148,192 140,593 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,185,744 $ 1,208,275

MALVERN BANCORP, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except for share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 8,895 $ 10,068 $ 28,040 $ 31,626 Investment securities, taxable 378 253 1,046 699 Investment securities, tax-exempt 30 27 77 100 Dividends, restricted stock 110 124 370 494 Interest-bearing cash accounts 6 26 21 1,048 Total Interest and Dividend Income 9,419 10,498 29,554 33,967 Interest Expense Deposits 1,446 2,876 5,508 10,236 Short-term borrowings — — 48 — Long-term borrowings 461 608 1,614 2,270 Subordinated debt 383 383 1,149 1,149 Total Interest Expense 2,290 3,867 8,319 13,655 Net interest income 7,129 6,631 21,235 20,312 Provision for Loan Losses — 435 550 3,210 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 7,129 6,196 20,685 17,102 Other Income Service charges and other fees 344 195 1,010 1,058 Rental income-other 55 54 163 163 Net gains on sale of investments 165 1 779 181 Net gains on sale of loans 65 11 743 14 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 164 128 489 380 Total Other Income 793 389 3,184 1,796 Other Expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,259 2,279 6,806 6,675 Occupancy expense 546 576 1,656 1,749 Federal deposit insurance premium 77 79 236 79 Advertising 12 33 76 87 Data processing 301 275 935 825 Professional fees 841 524 2,388 1,467 Net other real estate owned expense 835 29 866 99 Pennsylvania shares tax 170 169 509 509 Other operating expenses 791 720 2,395 2,254 Total Other Expense 5,832 4,684 15,867 13,744 Income before income tax expense 2,090 1,901 8,002 5,154 Income tax expense 489 447 1,904 1,007 Net Income $ 1,601 $ 1,454 $ 6,098 $ 4,147 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.19 $ 0.81 $ 0.54 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.19 $ 0.81 $ 0.54 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 7,545,371 7,538,375 7,533,516 7,622,820 Diluted 7,546,200 7,538,375 7,534,068 7,622,820

MALVERN BANCORP, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (in thousands, except for share and per share data) (annualized where applicable) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 (unaudited) Statements of Operations Data Interest income $ 9,419 $ 9,539 $ 10,498 Interest expense 2,290 2,737 3,867 Net interest income 7,129 6,802 6,631 Provision for loan losses - - 435 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,129 6,802 6,196 Other income 793 1,167 389 Other expense 5,832 5,063 4,684 Income before income tax expense 2,090 2,906 1,901 Income tax expense 489 682 447 Net income $ 1,601 $ 2,224 $ 1,454 Earnings (per Common Share) Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.30 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.30 $ 0.19 Statements of Condition Data (Period-End) Investment securities available for sale, at fair value $ 34,502 $ 28,899 $ 33,245 Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $32,355, $26,367, and $16,507, respectively) 31,795 25,834 15,921 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 940,735 974,596 1,032,618 Total assets 1,185,744 1,206,419 1,208,070 Deposits 907,704 912,213 884,444 FHLB advances 90,000 110,000 130,000 Subordinated debt 24,895 24,855 24,737 Shareholders' equity 148,192 145,851 143,531 Common Shares Dividend Data Cash dividends $ - $ - $ - Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 7,545,371 7,529,408 7,538,375 Diluted 7,546,200 7,530,151 7,538,375 Operating Ratios Return on average assets 0.53% 0.73% 0.47% Return on average equity 4.35% 6.14% 4.06% Average equity / average assets 12.20% 11.83% 11.67% Book value per common share (period-end) $ 19.44 $ 19.17 $ 18.86 Non-Financial Information (Period-End) Common shareholders of record 380 381 387 Full-time equivalent staff 80 81 88

