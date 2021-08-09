English Danish

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 2 August to Friday 6 August:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 99,029 1,476,934,755 2 August 2021 51 16,910.0000 862,410 3 August 2021 51 16,912.9412 862,560 4 August 2021 260 16,953.3462 4,407,870 5 August 2021 452 16,884.1593 7,631,640 6 August 2021 650 16,780.3231 10,907,210 Total 2-6 August Friday 1,464 24,671,690 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,551 16,852.2473 26,137,836 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 53,618 905,035,404 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 102,044 1,527,744,280 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 396,074 6,223,797,015 2 August 2021 256 17,577.4219 4,499,820 3 August 2021 256 17,516.5820 4,484,245 4 August 2021 1,306 17,575.5092 22,953,615 5 August 2021 2,271 17,426.2880 39,575,100 6 August 2021 3,265 17,332.3446 56,590,105 Total 2-6 August Friday 7,354 128,102,885 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 4,708 17,419.4840 82,010,931 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 214,493 3,756,792,784 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 408,136 6,433,910,830

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 79,728 A shares and 331,834 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.12% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 9 August 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Attachments