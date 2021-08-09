Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 2 August to Friday 6 August:                                         

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)99,029 1,476,934,755
2 August 20215116,910.0000862,410
3 August 20215116,912.9412862,560
4 August 202126016,953.34624,407,870
5 August 202145216,884.15937,631,640
6 August 202165016,780.323110,907,210
Total 2-6 August Friday1,464 24,671,690
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*1,55116,852.247326,137,836
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)53,618 905,035,404
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)102,044 1,527,744,280
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)396,074 6,223,797,015
2 August 202125617,577.42194,499,820
3 August 202125617,516.58204,484,245
4 August 20211,30617,575.509222,953,615
5 August 20212,27117,426.288039,575,100
6 August 20213,26517,332.344656,590,105
Total 2-6 August Friday7,354 128,102,885
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*4,70817,419.484082,010,931
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)214,493 3,756,792,784
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)408,136 6,433,910,830

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 79,728 A shares and 331,834 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.12% of the share capital.                                                                                                       

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 9 August 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 31 2021 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 31 2021