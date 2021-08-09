The Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 1.59 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445218/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on cataract surgery devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of cataract and rise in geriatric population, increase in technological advances, and rise in the number of cataract procedures. In addition, increasing prevalence of cataract and rise in geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cataract surgery devices market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The cataract surgery devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• IOLs

• Phacoemulsification devices

• OVDs

• Femtosecond lasers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing medical tourism for low-cost cataract surgery as one of the prime reasons driving the cataract surgery devices market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing access to cataract surgery in emerging markets and increasing strategic collaborations and M&A will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cataract surgery devices market covers the following areas:

• Cataract surgery devices market sizing

• Cataract surgery devices market forecast

• Cataract surgery devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cataract surgery devices market vendors that include Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, HOYA Group, Johnson and Johnson Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd., Oculentis GmbH, Rayner Intraocular Lenses Ltd., SIFI SPA, and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG. Also, the cataract surgery devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445218/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________