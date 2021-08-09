Global Ridesharing Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring UBER, Lyft, Gett, Grab, DiDi, Bolt, Via Transportation, Curb Mobility, Go Jek, Cabify and Ola Cabs

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ridesharing Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Business Model (P2P, B2B, B2C), Vehicle Type (ICE, CNG, EV), By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ridesharing Market, valued at USD 26.72 Billion in the year 2020 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of back growing urbanization and rising economic growth.

Additionally, increasing demand among youngsters and better consumer experience will drive the ridesharing Market value in the near future. In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created an unfavourable impact on the market as ride sharing demand has decreased rapidly.

The Ride Sharing industry can be classified on the basis of Business Model (Peer to Peer (P2P), Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Customer (B2C)), Vehicle Type (ICE Vehicles, CNG/LPG Vehicles, Electric Vehicle) and Vehicle Type (ICE Vehicles, CNG/LPG Vehicles, Electric Vehicle).

The fastest growing regional market APAC region owing to rising urbanization, increasing internet penetration and increasing smartphone proliferation in the region are expected to infuse market growth tremendously.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (UBER Technologies Inc, Lyft, Gett, Grab, DiDi, Bolt, Via Transportation, Curb Mobility, Go Jek, Cabify and Ola Cabs) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Ridesharing Companies

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Regulatory Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Focus on forming alliances with airlines and hotels

2.2 APAC region to witness augmented growth in the forecast period

3. Global Car Rental Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Car Rental Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Car Rental Market

4.3 Global Economic and Industrial Statistics



5. Global Car Rental Market Segmentation - by Customer, by Application and by Type

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Car Rental Market: By Customer

5.1.1 Business- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.2 Leisure- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Car Rental Market: by Application

5.2.1 Airport- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.2 Off-Airport - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Car Rental Market: by Type

5.2.1 Economy - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.2 Executive - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.3 Luxury - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.4 MUV- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.5 SUV - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Car Rental Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Car Rental Market: by Region



7. North America Car Rental Market: Segmentation by Customer, by Application and by Type (2016-2026)



8. Europe Car Rental Market: Segmentation by Customer, by Application and by Type (2016-2026)



9. Asia Pacific Car Rental Market: Segmentation by Customer, by Application and by Type (2016-2026)



10. ROW Car Rental Market: Segmentation by Customer, by Application and by Type (2016-2026)



11. Global Car Rental Market Dynamics

11.1 Drivers

11.2 Restraints

11.3 Trends



12. Market Attractiveness

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Car Rental Market - by Customer, 2026

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Car Rental Market - by Application, 2026

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Car Rental Market - by Type, 2026

12.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Car Rental Market - by Region, 2026



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Porter Five Force Analysis

13.2 SWOT Analysis

13.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

13.4 Market Share Analysis



14. Company Analysis

14.1 Hertz Global Holdings

14.2 Enterprise Holdings

14.3 Avis Budget Group

14.4 Europcar

14.5 Sixt SE

14.6 China Auto Rental Inc

14.7 eHi Car Services

14.8 UBER Technologies Inc

14.9 Localiza

14.10 Ola Cabs



